NASEF x Skillshot Academy Launch Esports Health & Wellness Certification Program with UNC School of Medicine

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Network of Academic and Scholastic Esports Federations (NASEF), in partnership with Skillshot Academy, today announced the launch of its Esports Health & Wellness Certification Program , which provides critical focused content to help esports athletes and students thrive. The course is led by Dr. Katie Bartolo, a board-certified physician with subspecialty training in Sports Medicine at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine and director of the Carolina Esports Center for Performance Health.As scholastic esports programs expand rapidly, the community is recognizing the importance of prioritizing player wellbeing. From mental and physical fitness to interpersonal relationships, the curriculum offers practical insights to help players build healthier habits at an early age, supporting both competitive success and lifelong wellbeing.“This certification represents a meaningful step toward supporting a shift in esports culture to place greater emphasis on health, wellness, and sustainable performance,” said Dr. Bartolo. “We are equipping educators, coaches, and students with tools to integrate health and wellness directly into competitive gaming environments.”The program is structured around three core areas, which Dr. Bartolo has identified collectively as the Trifecta of Esports Health:- Mind: Exploring sleep, mood, and mental preparation for peak performance.- Body: Covering physical activity, common injuries, ergonomics, vision, and nutrition.- Relationships: Addressing good sportsmanship, reducing toxicity, and building healthy team dynamics.Experts across multiple fields share insights throughout the course, making the program relevant for students, educators, and coaches alike. Each section is divided into modules designed to equip educators with the tools to guide their esports clubs and teams to develop healthy mindsets and habits. Individual learners will also benefit from the course. Participants can progress at their own pace, with recommended sequencing that builds knowledge logically from one topic to the next.“Esports players are fine-motor athletes whose success is strongly connected to their cognitive skills, physical health, and supportive relationships,” said Dr. Bartolo. “Through this training program, we are helping students and educators understand the connections between these areas and offering strategies to promote healthy habits for long-term wellbeing.”With esports attracting millions of participants worldwide, the NASEF x Skillshot Academy course ensures that health education becomes a foundational part of competitive play. By embedding wellness into scholastic esports, the initiative fosters not only better players, but healthier communities. The course is available for an introductory discounted price of $399 for the month of September; it will then be priced at $499 per license. Bulk purchase discounts are available; email info@nasef.org to inquire.“Scholastic esports leaders have a unique opportunity to help youth develop lifelong habits that benefit their mind, body, and relationships,” said Gerald Solomon, NASEF Executive Director. “NASEF leaders around the world are constantly seeking guidance to help them guide their participants towards better health. Dr. Bartolo’s extensive experience and knowledge are unparalleled, and she delivers the information in an easy-to-understand format.”About NASEF The Network of Academic and Scholastic Esports Federations, NASEF equips education, community and industry leaders to maximize the potential of scholastic esports. As a non-profit, NASEF supports leaders and youth to develop career and professional skills through a unique blend of play and learning. Using its research-backed approach, NASEF guides organizations around the world striving to make impacts through scholastic esports.NASEF operates under the umbrella of the World Wide Scholastic Esports Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit headquartered in Atlanta, GA. The International Esports Federation has entrusted NASEF with training and supporting its 130+ member federations as they undertake development of scholastic esports programs. Find NASEF at NASEF.org and on X/Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

