NASEF Forms Consulting Group to Help Educators + Esports Leaders Address Learning Challenges Through Scholastic Esports

NASEF is equipping and building a global community of educators who leverage esports for education. Student gameplay is important for engagement and development of STEAM skills Consultant Akil O'Connor shares about NASEF's global scholastic esports programs

Support Offered for Scholastic Esports Programs to Positively Impact Youth Engagement, Achievement Gaps, and More

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Network of Academic and Scholastic Esports Federations (NASEF) is launching a scholastic esports consulting division to equip educators, administrators, businesses, and esports leaders with the tools to implement tailored scholastic esports programs that foster student growth.Today's education system faces significant challenges that impact student success, well-being, and community. Issues such as youth engagement, achievement gaps, and school affiliation hinder students from reaching their full potential. Creating an inclusive and supportive environment where every student feels valued remains a critical goal – and NASEF’s framework is proven to do just that.“NASEF's scholastic esports programs offer a unique, research-backed approach to these challenges,” said Gerald Solomon, NASEF Executive Director. “By engaging students through interest-driven learning and collaboration, NASEF connects students' passions to purposeful skill development. This consulting division will assist leaders as they leverage scholastic esports to enhance engagement, build community, promote academic success, and support leadership development.”Using esports as an interest-driven learning vehicle is a new adventure for many leaders. NASEF’s professional consultant team comprises experienced educators and business leaders who have built impactful scholastic esports programs. Save time and money by tapping into their wisdom to collectively develop a framework for success for your school, district, or afterschool program. Visit nasef.org/professional-development for the profiles of these leaders and more information.Proven Solutions for Education and Program ChallengesNASEF's consultants offer a proven solution to pressing educational challenges, including youth engagement, achievement gaps, and school affiliation. Through tailored training programs and esports clubs, educators and esports leaders gain the tools to create dynamic scholastic esports initiatives. These programs captivate students, fostering deeper engagement in and out of the classroom. By integrating esports into curricula and afterschool clubs, educators bridge achievement gaps and provide students with opportunities to develop critical academic, career, and personal skills.Contact NASEF today to discover how to incorporate its professional development and program guidance to transform your school or district. Email info@nasef.org.Take the Next Steps with NASEF:1 - Complete NASEF's esports standards-based assessment.2 - Work with a NASEF consultant to develop a plan for growing and expanding your scholastic esports program.3 - Establish a framework for in and out of school program development and/or curriculum development.4 - Access expert educators and business leaders. Complete this quick form about your program and NASEF will contact you to discuss recommended strategies for working with its NASEF team to grow and strengthen your scholastic esports impacts.About NASEFNASEF equips education, community and industry leaders to maximize the potential of scholastic esports. As a non-profit, NASEF supports leaders and youth to develop career and professional skills through a unique blend of play and learning. Using its research-backed approach, NASEF guides organizations around the world striving to make impacts through scholastic esports.NASEF operates under the umbrella of the World Wide Scholastic Esports Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit headquartered in Atlanta, GA. The International Esports Federation has entrusted NASEF with training and supporting its 130+ member federations as they undertake development of scholastic esports programs. Find NASEF at NASEF.org and on LinkedIn, Twitter/X, Facebook, and Instagram.

This video shows the reality of NASEF programs around the world. Watch and see how NASEF is building a community to Game, Grow, Learn, and Lead!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.