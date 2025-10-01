Prosperity for US Foundation Calls for Congress to End Looming Shutdowns and Stop Inflationary Overspending

Advocating for a Balanced Approach to Economic Growth and Stability David Biddulph, Founder and Board Chair of the Prosperity for US Foundation Bob Carlstrom, Executive Director Prosperity for US Foundation

Direct Democracy Solutions Put Prosperity for US First

Every shutdown threatens families, workers, and businesses, while inflationary overspending destroys savings and purchasing power. Its time to put our children and grandchildren first.” — David Biddulph

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Prosperity for US Foundation , a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) dedicated to propelling the prosperity of American families by requiring voter approval for increasing property and other taxes, is calling for urgent reforms to stop Washington’s destructive cycle of brinksmanship, inflationary overspending, and reckless budgeting as the nation faces yet another looming government shutdown.The Foundation emphasized that shutdowns are not inevitable, rather, they are symptoms of a broken process that ignores the will of the American people.“Shutdowns do not happen in Switzerland. They do not happen in Colorado. Why? Because direct democracy reforms, drafted and ratified by the people themselves, ensure that government lives within its means,” said David Biddulph, Founder and Chairman of the Prosperity for US Foundation. “It’s time to put Prosperity for US First, balance the budget, and stop politicians from mortgaging America’s future.”“America’s prosperity cannot survive endless shutdown threats or runaway spending that fuels inflation,” Biddulph continued. “Our ballot initiatives will empower the people, not career politicians, to restore fiscal discipline, protect essential programs, and put our nation on a sustainable path forward.”Direct democracy gives citizens a real, tangible voice in government spending and policy decisions, rather than leaving critical choices in the hands of unelected bureaucrats or career politicians. By allowing voters to draft, approve, or reject legislation that affects the national budget, programs, and priorities, direct democracy ensures accountability, transparency, and fiscal responsibility. It transforms citizens from passive observers into active guardians of prosperity, creating a system where government cannot spend beyond its means without the explicit consent of the people.Bob Carlstrom, Executive Director of the Prosperity for US Foundation, added: “Washington insiders have had decades to prove they can be fiscally responsible, and they’ve failed every time. The American people deserve the same protections that work in places like Switzerland and Colorado, where the people, not politicians, control the purse strings. We can and must do the same at the national level.”The Prosperity for US Foundation urges Americans to join the movement for accountability, balance, and direct democracy solutions that safeguard the nation’s future.“Every shutdown threatens families, workers, and businesses, while inflationary overspending destroys savings and purchasing power’” Biddulph said. “Its time to put our children and grandchildren first and stop mortgaging their future. If elected officials cannot do it, the people will.”About Prosperity 4 US FoundationFounded in 2025, Prosperity for US Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering individuals and communities in the U.S. and globally to achieve economic stability and security. In the United States, the organization champions responsible government spending aligned with voter voices and family incomes, ensuring financial well-being for American families.The Prosperity for US Foundation is securing legislators in 50 states to sponsor four state amendments for legislatures to place on the November 3, 2026, ballot, including:1. Cap Property Taxes like CA's “Prop 13” and FL's “Save Our Homes”2. Vote on New Taxes, Spending, and Debt like CO's “TABOR”3. Jury-Determined Compensation for Regulatory Devaluations like “FL and AZ”4. Prohibit US Inflationary-Overspending like Switzerland’s Debt Brake.See: https://www.prosperityforus.foundation/ or click here to Join the Prosperity for US Movement ###To schedule an interview with a Prosperity for US Foundation spokesperson, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com

