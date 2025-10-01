Alora Healthcare Systems Earns ACHC Product Certification for Home Care Software

ACHC certification highlights Alora’s dedication to delivering user-friendly, compliant software that streamlines operations and elevates patient care

Earning ACHC Product Certification validates Alora’s commitment to compliance, quality, and workflow efficiency for the agencies we serve, with the goal of helping them provide exceptional care” — Sathish John | Alora CEO

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alora Healthcare Systems, a leading provider of cloud-based software platform for home care, home health, and hospice agencies, announced today that its Home Care Software has earned Product Certification from the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC).This certification affirms that Alora’s Home Care Software meets ACHC’s rigorous standards for functionality, compliance, and quality improvement. The evaluation process involved an in-depth review of Alora’s home care features, interoperability, and alignment with ACHC’s requirements for operational excellence and regulatory support.“By achieving certification of its home care software, Alora has demonstrated its commitment to serving home care agency providers with a high-quality system for documentation,” said Susan Mills, ACHC senior program director.“ACHC Product Certification was designed to build understanding of the accreditation requirements for settings in which the products are used and to support ACHC accreditation customers by providing a simple way to validate that a given product is in compliance with ACHC Standards.”The certification underscores Alora’s commitment to empowering home care agencies with a solution designed for both administrative and caregiver workflow. Built for efficiency and usability, Alora’s Homecare Software streamlines critical functions including documentation, billing, scheduling, visit verification, quality monitoring, and HR management.“This achievement is a testament to our mission of making it easier for home care businesses to perform better,” said Sathish John, CEO of Alora Healthcare Systems. “Earning ACHC Product Certification validates Alora’s commitment to compliance, quality, and workflow efficiency for the agencies we serve, all with the ultimate goal of helping them provide exceptional care.”With ACHC Product Certification, home care agencies can be confident in choosing a technology partner whose software has been independently verified to meet the highest industry standards for home care delivery.About AloraAlora is a leading provider of cloud-based software for home care , home health, and hospice agencies across the U.S. Known for its intuitive design and award-winning customer support, Alora offers integrated tools to streamline operations, ensure compliance, and keep the focus on exceptional patient care.About ACHCAccreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) is a nonprofit accreditation organization that has stood as a symbol of quality and excellence since 1986. ACHC offers nationally recognized accreditation and certification programs for a wide range of healthcare providers, advancing safe, quality care across the continuum.Media Contact:Alora Healthcare SystemsMedia@AloraHealth.com

Home Health & Home Care Software by Alora

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.