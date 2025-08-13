Alora Healthcare Systems Earns ACHC Product Certification for Home Health Software

Alora Home Health Software ALORA ACHC Product Certification

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alora Healthcare Systems, a leading provider of cloud-based solutions for the home health care and hospice industries, announced today that its Home Health Software has earned Product Certification from the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC).This certification affirms that Alora’s Home Health Software meets ACHC’s rigorous standards for functionality, compliance, and quality improvement. The evaluation process involved an in-depth review of Alora’s features, interoperability, and alignment with ACHC’s requirements for operational excellence and regulatory support.“By achieving certification of its software, Alora Health has demonstrated its commitment to serving home health and hospice providers with a high-quality system for documentation,” said Susan Mills, ACHC senior program director.“ACHC Product Certification was designed to build understanding of the accreditation requirements for settings in which the products are used and to support ACHC accreditation customers by providing a simple way to validate that a given product is in compliance with ACHC Standards.”The certification underscores Alora’s commitment to empowering home health agencies with a solution designed for both skilled and non-skilled care. Built for efficiency and usability, Alora’s Home Health Software streamlines critical functions including documentation, billing, scheduling, visit verification, quality monitoring, and compliance management.“This achievement is a testament to our mission of making it easier for agencies to perform better,” said Sathish John, CEO of Alora Healthcare Systems. “Earning ACHC Product Certification validates our focus on compliance, quality, and workflow efficiency, all with the ultimate goal of improving patient outcomes and agency performance.”With ACHC Product Certification, agencies can be confident in choosing a technology partner whose software has been independently verified to meet the highest industry standards for home health care delivery.About AloraAlora is a leading provider of cloud-based software for home health , home care, and hospice utilized by agencies across the U.S. Known for its intuitive design and award-winning customer support, Alora offers integrated tools to streamline operations, ensure compliance, and keep the focus on exceptional patient care.About ACHCAccreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) is a nonprofit accreditation organization that has stood as a symbol of quality and excellence since 1986. ACHC offers nationally recognized accreditation and certification programs for a wide range of healthcare providers, advancing safe, quality care across the continuum.Media Contact:Alora Healthcare SystemsMedia@AloraHealth.com800-954-8250

