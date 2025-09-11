Alora Healthcare Systems Earns ACHC Product Certification for Hospice Software

Alora Healthcare Systems' Hospice Software has earned Product Certification from the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC)

This achievement is a testament to our mission of making it easier for hospice care agencies to perform better.” — Sathish John | Alora CEO

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alora Healthcare Systems , a leading provider of cloud-based software platform for home health, hospice, and home care agencies, announced today that its Hospice Software has earned Product Certification from the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC).This certification affirms that Alora’s Hospice Care Software meets ACHC’s rigorous standards for functionality, compliance, and quality improvement. The evaluation process involved an in-depth review of Alora’s hospice-specific features, interoperability, and alignment with ACHC’s requirements for operational excellence and regulatory support.“By achieving certification of its software, Alora Health has demonstrated its commitment to serving hospice agency providers with a high-quality system for documentation,” said Susan Mills, ACHC senior program director.“ACHC Product Certification was designed to build understanding of the accreditation requirements for settings in which the products are used and to support ACHC accreditation customers by providing a simple way to validate that a given product is in compliance with ACHC Standards.”The certification underscores Alora’s commitment to empowering hospice agencies with a solution that streamlines both clinical and administrative workflows. Built for ease of use and efficiency, Alora’s Hospice EMR supports critical functions including comprehensive hospice documentation, billing, scheduling, interdisciplinary group (IDG) meetings, bereavement planning, and compliance management.“This achievement is a testament to our mission of making it easier for hospice care agencies to perform better,” said Sathish John, CEO of Alora Healthcare Systems. “Earning ACHC Product Certification validates our focus on providing the best software tools for agencies to achieve compliance, quality, and workflow efficiency, leading to providing the best end-of-life care.With ACHC Product Certification, hospice agencies can be confident in choosing a technology partner whose software has been independently verified to meet the highest industry standards for hospice care delivery.About AloraAlora is a leading provider of cloud-based hospice, home care, and home health solutions for agencies across the U.S. Known for its intuitive design and award-winning customer support, Alora offers integrated tools to streamline operations, ensure compliance, and keep the focus on exceptional patient care.About ACHCAccreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) is a nonprofit accreditation organization that has stood as a symbol of quality and excellence since 1986. ACHC offers nationally recognized accreditation and certification programs for a wide range of healthcare providers, advancing safe, quality care across the continuum.Media Contact:Alora Healthcare SystemsMedia@AloraHealth.com

