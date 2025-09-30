New Jersey Man Sentenced to Prison for Conspiring to Create and Distribute Videos Depicting Monkey Torture and Mutilation

Note: the release has been updated to include only information about Morelli. Additional information about another individual who has been charged in the case has been removed.

A New Jersey man was sentenced to prison today in connection with his involvement with online groups dedicated to creating and distributing videos depicting acts of extreme violence and sexual abuse against monkeys.

Giancarlo Morelli, of Wharton, New Jersey, was sentenced to 48 months in prison for conspiring to create and distribute animal crush videos.

“Those making or sharing animal crush videos have reason to fear capture and swift justice in the form of sentences like today’s,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Adam Gustafson of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division (ENRD). “Congress has said clearly that this conduct has no place in our society. Beyond dark corners of the web, it is reviled. Anyone who sees it should turn in perpetrators to federal law enforcement. We will prosecute everyone we can, as we did with this chat group. If you’re involved in these groups, get out and get help.”

“If you pay others to torture animals or to share images of that horrific abuse, you can expect to be held accountable as if you committed the torture firsthand,” said U.S. Attorney Dominick S. Gerace II for the Southern District of Ohio. “Today’s sentence shows our resolve to punish everyone who participates in these despicable and sadistic conspiracies.”

“The acts of torture and abuse of young monkeys in this case are beyond disturbing,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Adam Lawson of FBI’s Cincinnati Field Office. “As a result of the work of the FBI, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and our Department of Justice partners, those involved in the creation and distribution of these repulsive animal torture videos are being held accountable for their criminal actions.”

“Those who produce or distribute animal crush videos should know that federal law enforcement is fully committed to identifying, apprehending, and prosecuting these offenders,” said Assistant Director Doug Ault of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Office of Law Enforcement. “Such acts are universally condemned, and we commend vigilant members of the public who report these crimes when they are discovered. As demonstrated by this successful prosecution, we will aggressively pursue all who participate in these abhorrent acts.”

According to court documents, Morelli paid another individual 19 times for videos depicting the torture and abuse of monkeys. Morelli also kept up an extensive correspondence with the individual supplying him with the videos, providing feedback on the content of the videos, and offering suggestions for future videos.

According to statements of facts signed by Morelli, the videos included depictions of baby and adolescent monkeys being tortured in a multitude of ways, including having their genitals burned and cut off.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and FBI investigated the case.

Senior Trial Attorney Adam C. Cullman of ENRD’s Environmental Crimes Section is prosecuting the case. Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Oakley for the Southern District of Ohio also helped prosecute the case.