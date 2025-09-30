DonutNV of West Madison, Wisconsin, Expands with Second Trailer and New Savory Concept

Caleb Maier serving up the sweets from his DonutNV trailer Caleb & Sam Maier joined forces with Donald Driver at a July fundraising event at Grand Geneva Golf Course The Ranging Rooster food trailer serving up their chicken specialties

The mobile aspect of DonutNV gave us the freedom to choose when and where we operate, allowing us to connect with our community in a unique way.” — Caleb Maier

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caleb and Sam Maier, the dynamic duo behind DonutNV of West Madison, Wisconsin, are making waves in the local food scene with their growing mobile food empire. Rooted in a family legacy of hospitality, Caleb grew up immersed in the food and beverage industry at his family’s Dorf Haus Supper Club, established in 1959 in Sauk City, Wisconsin. This early experience sparked a passion for the industry, leading Caleb to explore various entrepreneurial ventures, including a roofing franchise, before returning to his culinary roots.In 2022, Caleb and Sam discovered DonutNV, a franchise offering a simple yet innovative quick-service concept specializing in hot mini donuts, fresh-squeezed lemonade, and coffee specialties. Attracted by the high-margin, low-waste model and its focus on events and celebrations, the couple saw an opportunity to combine their love for food with the flexibility of a mobile business. “The mobile aspect of DonutNV gave us the freedom to choose when and where we operate, allowing us to connect with our community in a unique way,” Caleb shared.Since launching their first DonutNV trailer, the Maiers have become a staple at public and private events across Madison and surrounding areas. Their success prompted the addition of a second DonutNV trailer in 2024, enabling them to serve even more customers and events. In early 2025, Sam left her full-time job to join the business full-time, further fueling their growth.Expanding beyond sweets, the Maiers introduced The Ranging Rooster , their own savory food truck concept, which complements their DonutNV offerings. “The Ranging Rooster has been a fantastic addition, allowing us to cross-market and provide guests with both sweet and savory options for their events,” Caleb said. This strategic move has strengthened their brand and broadened their appeal, contributing to their growing market share in the region.As they look to 2026, Caleb and Sam are focused on deepening their community ties. They aim to build new partnerships with schools, businesses, and organizations while continuing to deliver memorable experiences through their innovative food concepts. With their two DonutNV trailers and The Ranging Rooster, the Maiers are on track for continued year-over-year growth, solidifying their place as a beloved fixture in the Madison food scene. DonutNV West Madison continues to exemplify how franchising can blend entrepreneurship with meaningful community impact and growth, one mini donut at a time. To partner with DonutNV on your upcoming event, visit www.DonutNV.com and click Book a Truck!About DonutNVDonutNV is an Orlando-based mobile franchise specializing in freshly made mini donuts and premium coffee. Recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine (July-August 2025) as a top brand for multi-unit owners, DonutNV offers innovative systems, robust franchisee support, and a scalable model that redefines the mobile food industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.