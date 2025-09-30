Important reminders about rules in the Unit 1 CWD management zone
What hunters need to know
Hunters in any Idaho CWD management zone must follow additional rules.
- Mandatory testing: CWD testing is required for all hunter-harvested mule deer and white-tailed deer.
- Carcass transport: It is unlawful to move a whole carcass of a deer, elk or moose outside the boundaries of a CWD management zone.
Full details on mandatory sampling and carcass transport rules are available on the Idaho Fish and Game website or in a recent press release.
Making compliance easier
As in previous years, Fish and Game staff in the Panhandle Region are prepared to help hunters meet the additional rules.
- More drop-off options: Freezers and head barrels for deer, elk or moose samples are more widely distributed than before. Within the Unit 1 CWD management zone alone, hunters will find three freezers and six head barrels. Locations across the Panhandle are posted on the CWD sample drop-off webpage.
These are self-service sites. Please follow the posted instructions carefully and fill out all requested information with a pencil (ink often becomes illegible when wet). Samples with incomplete or unreadable information may not be testable.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.