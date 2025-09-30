Important reminders about rules in the Unit 1 CWD management zone

What hunters need to know

Hunters in any Idaho CWD management zone must follow additional rules.

Mandatory testing : CWD testing is required for all hunter-harvested mule deer and white-tailed deer.

Carcass transport : It is unlawful to move a whole carcass of a deer, elk or moose outside the boundaries of a CWD management zone.

Full details on mandatory sampling and carcass transport rules are available on the Idaho Fish and Game website or in a recent press release.

Making compliance easier

As in previous years, Fish and Game staff in the Panhandle Region are prepared to help hunters meet the additional rules.

More drop-off options: Freezers and head barrels for deer, elk or moose samples are more widely distributed than before. Within the Unit 1 CWD management zone alone, hunters will find three freezers and six head barrels. Locations across the Panhandle are posted on the CWD sample drop-off webpage.

These are self-service sites. Please follow the posted instructions carefully and fill out all requested information with a pencil (ink often becomes illegible when wet). Samples with incomplete or unreadable information may not be testable.