Statewide trout stocking highlights for December 2025

Boise River, Strawberry Glen to Barber Dam – 648 rainbow trout

Boise River, Middleton to Eagle Road – 648 rainbow trout

This is one of the finest urban trout rivers in the country!

Dick Knox Pond – 420 rainbow trout

Located just south of the corner of West Sales Yard and Airport roads in Emmett, this pond gives anglers the chance to pursue a wide variety of fish species. Pond amenities include five floating docks – one ADA accessible, two restrooms, a boat launch and ample parking.

Marsing Pond – 270 rainbow trout

This pond is located off State Hwy 55 below the Snake River bridge.

Riverside Pond – 270 rainbow trout

A quiet neighborhood pond right off the Boise Greenbelt, it’s tucked into the trees off Glenwood Road and offers good bank fishing and a large fishing dock.

Sawyers Pond – 180 rainbow trout

This pond complex offers lots of fishing options. Anglers can launch small boats to access a series of ponds of varying sizes. Numerous docks and shoreline access provide great fishing opportunities.

Wilson Creek – 300 rainbow trout

Wilson Springs North Pond – 480 rainbow trout

Wilson Springs Trophy Pond – 480 rainbow trout

This waterbody complex offers an easy way to experience nature. Paved pathways provide improved access to several fishing areas, while unimproved trails let kids fish from shore and explore, making this a popular family destination.