Southeast Region Winter Feeding Advisory Committee to meet Dec. 9

Members of the Southeast Region Winter Feeding Advisory Committee (WFAC) will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 9 at 6:30 p.m. to assist Idaho Fish and Game with the assessment of winter conditions and observations related to big game animals (movements, depredations, activity on roadways, body conditions, mortalities) in the Southeast Region.

The committee is made up of five local citizens from around the region whose input helps to inform Fish and Game’s winter feeding decisions.

Committee members meet several times each winter as they monitor local weather, wildlife distribution, and landscape conditions. Committee members also serve as sounding boards for citizens in their communities and communicate with Fish and Game staff on a regular basis.

Members of the public are invited to attend the meeting in person or call in, but please note that meeting rules do not allow for the public to provide comment or ask questions during the meeting. The public is welcome to provide comments to the WFAC members or to the Idaho Fish and Game any time before a meeting convenes.

Follow this link to learn more about winter feeding in Idaho.

WFAC Meeting Details and Agenda for Dec. 9, 2025

6:30 p.m.

Idaho Fish and Game Southeast Region Office, 1345 Barton Road, Pocatello, ID

Call-in Number: 208-236-1280

Agenda: