Area residents should be aware that they may see low flying helicopters over areas within Game Management Units 11, 13, 14, and 18 in the near future

Idaho Fish and Game will be conducting aerial survey and capture operations between December 6-15. The public may observe low flying helicopters in Game Management Units 11, 13, 14, and 18. The purpose of these operations is to radio collar bighorn sheep to monitor movement patterns and survival and to survey mule deer to gain a better understanding of herd productivity. The information gained from these activities is crucial for species management. Care is taken to minimize disturbance to the animals and prevent the expenditure of valuable energy reserves. Human and wildlife safety are our first priorities, and we take numerous precautions to minimize impacts.

Contact the Clearwater Regional office at (208) 799-5010 for questions or more information.