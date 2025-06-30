Submit Release
News Search

There were 558 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,437 in the last 365 days.

MBR Takes Veterans & First Responders Skydiving This Independence Day

Giving Veterans a Voice

Military Broadcast Radio

Letting our Veterans Voices be Heard

Roku Channel

Veteran skydiving MBR’s Freedom Jump on July 4th.

“They’re not falling — they’re rising above their fears,”

Celebrate freedom with a leap of courage! MBR honors service by sending heroes skydiving to symbolize rising above trauma, pain, and fear.

They’re not falling — they’re rising above their fears. This jump is a symbol of healing, courage, and the power to overcome.”
— Joel Hunt
DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Military Broadcast Radio (MBR), in proud partnership with Mile-Hi Skydiving, announces the Freedom Jump, a powerful skydiving event happening on July 4, 2025, in Longmont, Colorado.

This year, three Veterans and three First Responders will jump from 10,000 feet — not just for the adrenaline rush, but as a bold declaration of independence from trauma, disability, and the invisible wounds of service.

“They’re not falling — they’re rising above their fears,” said Joel Hunt, Executive Director of MBR and a combat-injured Veteran. “This jump is a testament to courage, healing, and the belief that our heroes can soar again.”



Event Details

📅 Date: Thursday, July 4, 2025
📍 Location: Mile-Hi Skydiving Center, Longmont, CO
🎙️ Hosted by: Military Broadcast Radio
🎯 Sponsored by: Mile-Hi Skydiving

MBR will be filming and sharing the experience across its national radio, podcast, and Roku platforms, inspiring others to reclaim their freedom — one fearless leap at a time.



About Military Broadcast Radio (MBR)

Military Broadcast Radio is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit media organization dedicated to giving Veterans, First Responders, and their families a voice. Through live broadcasts, outreach programs, and storytelling, MBR empowers heroes to heal through connection and purpose.



Celebrate Independence Day by supporting those who’ve defended it — not just with fireworks, but with fearless flight.



Contact: Terri Lynch, Vice President
📞 (720) 619-0627
📧 tracerrounds@mbradio.us
🌐 www.MBRadio.us

Joel Hunt
Military Broadcast Radio
+1 303-526-8111
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Bluesky
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Other

MBR Giving Veterans a Voice "Brandon Stokley"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MBR Takes Veterans & First Responders Skydiving This Independence Day

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Military Industry, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more