MBR Takes Veterans & First Responders Skydiving This Independence Day

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Military Broadcast Radio (MBR), in proud partnership with Mile-Hi Skydiving , announces the Freedom Jump , a powerful skydiving event happening on July 4, 2025, in Longmont, Colorado.This year, three Veterans and three First Responders will jump from 10,000 feet — not just for the adrenaline rush, but as a bold declaration of independence from trauma, disability, and the invisible wounds of service.“They’re not falling — they’re rising above their fears,” said Joel Hunt, Executive Director of MBR and a combat-injured Veteran. “This jump is a testament to courage, healing, and the belief that our heroes can soar again.”Event Details📅 Date: Thursday, July 4, 2025📍 Location: Mile-Hi Skydiving Center, Longmont, CO🎙️ Hosted by: Military Broadcast Radio🎯 Sponsored by: Mile-Hi SkydivingMBR will be filming and sharing the experience across its national radio, podcast, and Roku platforms, inspiring others to reclaim their freedom — one fearless leap at a time.About Military Broadcast Radio (MBR)Military Broadcast Radio is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit media organization dedicated to giving Veterans, First Responders, and their families a voice. Through live broadcasts, outreach programs, and storytelling, MBR empowers heroes to heal through connection and purpose.Celebrate Independence Day by supporting those who’ve defended it — not just with fireworks, but with fearless flight.Contact: Terri Lynch, Vice President📞 (720) 619-0627📧 tracerrounds@mbradio.us

