Military Broadcast Radio & Into the Weeds Podcast Bring Exclusive Gypsy Rose Blanchard Records to CrimeCon 2025

Military Broadcast Radio Roku Channel "Military Broadcast Radio and Into the Weeds Podcast will showcase exclusive Gypsy Rose Blanchard records during their live appearance in Denver, Sept. 5–7, 2025."

MBR & Into the Weeds bring FOIA records and prison letters from the Gypsy Rose case to CrimeCon 2025.

We’re bringing truth and nuance where headlines fall short. These records open deeper conversations about Gypsy’s story, justice, and media portrayal.” — Amber Deitz, Co-Host, Into the Weeds Podcast

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Military Broadcast Radio (MBR) and the Into the Weeds Podcast will showcase exclusive investigative content at CrimeCon 2025 , taking place September 5–7 in Denver, Colorado. Both organizations will have an official booth presence, engaging with attendees, media, and fellow true crime professionals.As a nonprofit platform dedicated to giving veterans and everyday people a voice, MBR is bringing its unique perspective and investigative expertise to one of the nation’s leading true crime conventions.Spotlight on the Gypsy Rose Blanchard CaseAt their CrimeCon booth, MBR and Into the Weeds will present exclusive records connected to the Gypsy Rose Blanchard case, including:FOIA Records — Newly obtained Freedom of Information Act documents, including court filings, investigative files, and corrections records, offering fresh insights and raising new questions.Prison Emails — For the first time at CrimeCon, attendees will be able to review Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s prison correspondence. These letters, released publicly by MBR, provide an intimate look into her mindset and relationships during incarceration.These records have already sparked widespread conversation in the true crime community, highlighting important discussions about justice, sentencing, and the role of media narratives.Voices Behind the MicAmber Deitz and Alaura Flowers, co-hosts of Into the Weeds, will be on-site throughout the event to meet fans, share their investigative journey, and discuss the importance of independent research in reshaping conversations around high-profile cases.“We’re excited to bring these records to the CrimeCon community,” said Amber Deitz, co-host of Into the Weeds. “Our mission has always been to uncover hidden truths and challenge the narratives that dominate headlines.”About Military Broadcast RadioMilitary Broadcast Radio (MBR) is a nonprofit station dedicated to empowering veterans and their families by providing resources, support, and a platform to share their stories. From podcasts to live programming, MBR creates spaces where voices often left unheard can connect with the world.About Into the Weeds PodcastInto the Weeds, hosted by Amber Deitz and Alaura Flowers, blends curiosity, bold conversation, and deep research. Covering everything from prison reform to paranormal mysteries, the show is committed to exploring complex truths and hidden stories.Visit Us at CrimeCon 2025Join Military Broadcast Radio and the Into the Weeds Podcast at CrimeCon 2025 in Denver, September 5–7. Attendees are invited to stop by the booth, meet the hosts, and explore exclusive records and conversations that go beyond the headlines.Media Contact:Military Broadcast Radiomanager@mbradio.usWebsite: www.mbradio.us Into the Weeds Podcast – intotheweeds@mbradio.usWebsite: https://mbradio.us/show/into-the-weeds Location: CrimeCon 2025, Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, 6700 N. Gaylord Rockies Blvd, Aurora, CO 80019

