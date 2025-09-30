Infratech Earns First-Class Cybersecurity Classification in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infratech is proud to announce that it has been officially awarded the First-Class Cybersecurity Contractor Classification by the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, under the Kingdom’s national Contractor Classification System.

This prestigious designation reflects Infratech’s outstanding performance across two key areas: technical competence, as assessed by the National Cybersecurity Authority (NCA), and financial strength, as verified by accredited credit rating agencies. The First-Class ranking places Infratech among the top cybersecurity and IT partners qualified to execute high-value, critical national projects in Saudi Arabia.

Infratech is also among the very few organizations certified by the NCA as an approved provider of Managed Security Operations Center (mSOC) services, and officially recognized by the Communications, Space and Technology Commission (CST) as a trusted cybersecurity provider for the telecom sector.

In addition to national certifications, Infratech maintains approved vendor status with Saudi Aramco and SABIC, reinforcing the company’s trusted position among the Kingdom’s most strategic industries.

With unmatched capabilities in OT Security, Infratech delivers comprehensive cybersecurity solutions tailored to industrial and operational environments — including critical infrastructure, manufacturing, and renewable energy projects such as green and blue hydrogen, and solar power.

“This classification is a reflection of Infratech’s commitment to excellence, national alignment, and deep-rooted trust from the sectors that matter most,” said Eng. Ayman Al Suhaim, CEO of Infratech.

“It underscores our ongoing investment in local talent, advanced technologies, and strategic compliance with the Kingdom’s evolving cybersecurity vision. As Saudi Arabia advances its digital future, Infratech remains a trusted pillar in securing that transformation.”

This recognition marks a major milestone in Infratech’s journey, reinforcing its leadership in delivering mission-critical cybersecurity services aligned with Vision 2030 and national regulatory frameworks.

