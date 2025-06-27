Ayman Alsuhaim

Infratech Strengthens Cyber Security in Saudi Arabia with NCA-Licensed Managed SOC and Advanced Offensive Capabilities

Cybersecurity today requires more than just defense — it demands constant vigilance, proactive testing, and national-level compliance.” — Ayman Al Suhaim, CEO of Infratech.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infratech, a leading Saudi cybersecurity firm, announced today the expansion of its end-to-end cyber defense services, combining NCA-licensed Managed Security Operations Center (mSOC) capabilities with advanced Offensive Security solutions tailored for enterprises across the Kingdom.

As Saudi Arabia accelerates its digital transformation initiatives under Vision 2030, cyber threats have become more sophisticated and persistent. Infratech’s comprehensive offering enables businesses to detect, respond to, and prevent cyberattacks in real time, while also proactively identifying weaknesses through simulated adversarial testing.

“Our mission is to secure Saudi Arabia’s digital future by blending national compliance, technical excellence, and deep threat intelligence,” said Eng. Ayman Alsuhaim, CEO of Infratech. “With our fully licensed mSOC and expert red team, we offer a complete cybersecurity lifecycle — from detection to deterrence.”

Infratech’s cyber security services include:

NCA-Licensed Managed SOC Operations

Real-Time Threat Monitoring and SIEM Management

Incident Response and Compliance Reporting (SAMA, NCA)

Advanced Penetration Testing and Red Team Engagements

Cybersecurity Strategy, Risk Consulting, and GRC Alignment

Operating from its headquarters in Riyadh, Infratech serves clients in government, energy, finance, healthcare, and other critical sectors.

About Infratech

Infratech is a Saudi-based leader in cybersecurity, OT/IT infrastructure, and digital transformation. With a commitment to national compliance and innovation, the company delivers tailored security solutions across offensive, managed, and industrial cybersecurity. Infratech is licensed by the National Cybersecurity Authority (NCA) and trusted by organizations operating in high-risk environments.

📍 www.infratech.com.sa | ☎️ +966 92 000 9988

