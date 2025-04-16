Infratech Takes the Lead in Safeguarding Saudi Arabia’s Critical Infrastructure from Evolving Cyber Threats

We’ve built specialized, non-disruptive cybersecurity services tailored to the operational and regulatory needs of Saudi Arabia’s essential infrastructure.”
RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As cyber threats targeting industrial and national infrastructure grow in complexity and scale, Infratech, a leading cybersecurity and digital transformation company headquartered in Riyadh, is playing a pivotal role in protecting the Kingdom’s most vital assets.

From SCADA systems in power and water plants to oil and gas control environments, Operational Technology (OT) environments are now high-value targets for cyber attackers. Unlike traditional IT systems, OT networks cannot be easily patched or restarted—making them vulnerable and mission-critical.

“At Infratech, we understand that downtime in critical sectors isn’t just an inconvenience—it’s a national risk,” said Eng. Ayman Alsuhaim, CEO of Infratech. “We’ve built specialized, non-disruptive cybersecurity services tailored to the operational and regulatory needs of Saudi Arabia’s essential infrastructure.”

Through its OT services and solutions, Infratech delivers end-to-end protection, real-time visibility, and compliance with national cybersecurity frameworks such as NCA and SAMA, ensuring secure, uninterrupted operations across industrial and governmental environments.

Key Offerings Include:

24/7 OT SOC & SIEM Integration

Advanced Threat Detection & Incident Response

SCADA and ICS Protection

Compliance-driven OT Assessments

Secure Network Segmentation for OT/IT Convergence

Infratech continues to support Vision 2030 by empowering organizations across energy, utilities, transportation, and manufacturing sectors with world-class cybersecurity—designed, deployed, and maintained in the Kingdom.

📍 Learn more about OT Services: [https://www.infratech.com.sa/ot-services/]
🌐 www.infratech.com.sa, +966 92 000 9988

