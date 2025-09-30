Oregon Department of Human Services announces federal changes to SNAP so that thousands of Oregonians who may be impacted can prepare

The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) is announcing federally required changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in Oregon. These changes are required under House Resolution (H.R. 1), a federal law passed on July 4, 2025. More than 740,000 people in Oregon currently receive SNAP benefits, and ODHS expects more than 313,000 people enrolled in SNAP may be impacted by the H.R. 1 changes.

“We are announcing these changes today so that families can prepare for the impact we expect many Oregonians who depend on this resource will feel,” said Dana Hittle, who is co-leading ODHS’ federal response team. “Oregon families enrolled in SNAP receive an average of $300 a month, and any reduction makes it harder for families to put food on the table. Oregon has no choice but to follow federal law that will result in increased hardship across our communities, but we remain committed to helping families adjust and prepare.”

ODHS will begin notifying affected households in mid-October. The people who will be most affected by the new federal law include older adults, immigrants and people living in rural communities with limited access to transportation.

The changes won’t happen to everyone at once — they will roll out over the next year.

For people who already get SNAP: The changes will affect those who applied or recertified between July 4 and Oct. 1, 2025. Notices will be sent around Oct. 15, 2025 to this first group of people who are impacted. The first group will have SNAP benefit reductions or closures on Nov. 1, 2025. For people approved for SNAP before July 4, 2025, the changes will happen over time throughout the next year and a notice will be sent.

For people who apply or reapply for SNAP after Oct. 1, 2025: The new rules will apply right away.

Key changes affecting people in Oregon

These changes will affect three main groups of SNAP recipients: households receiving utility assistance, able-bodied adults ages 18 through 64 with no child under age 14 in their SNAP group, and certain lawfully present immigrants.

Utility assistance and SNAP benefits

Households previously eligible for the Heating and Cooling Full Utility Allowance (FUA) through energy assistance programs like Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) or “Heat and Eat” will see changes.

Only households with at least one member who is age 60 or older or a member with a disability will automatically qualify for FUA.

Approximately 29,000 households will lose this allowance, reducing their SNAP benefits by an average of $58 per month.

About 9,600 households who applied or renewed between July 4 and Oct. 1, 2025 will get notices around Oct. 15, 2025. Their SNAP will be reduced Nov. 1, 2025.

Another 20,000 households will see benefits go down when their SNAP is reviewed.

Able-Bodied Adults Without Dependents (ABAWD)

Beginning Oct 1, 2025, people with ABAWD status in 6 counties (Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas, Yamhill, Benton, and Hood River) will be reviewed at application or renewal for required work rules.

People who don’t meet work rules may lose SNAP benefits after 3 months.

The work rules will apply to adults ages 18–64 without a disability or without children under age 14 in their SNAP household. Previously the work rules applied to adults ages 18 to 54 without a child under 18 in their SNAP household.

People with ABAWD status must work or participate in a qualifying activity for at least 80 hours per month.

Veterans, people experiencing homelessness and young adults aging out of foster care are no longer exempt from the work rules.

Tribal Members and people who meet the federal definition of “Indian, Urban Indian, or California Indian” are newly exempt from the work rules.

In January 2026 these ABAWD requirements will be implemented statewide.

It’s estimated that 310,000 adults will have to be newly evaluated to see if they have to meet the work rules.

Refugees, Asylees and certain other lawfully present immigrants

Refugees, asylees, trafficking survivors and other conditionally allowed non-citizens who were eligible for SNAP as of July 3, 2025, will lose eligibility under H.R. 1.

In Oregon, it’s estimated that at least 3,000 individuals will no longer qualify for benefits.

About 1,000 people who applied or renewed their SNAP between July 4 and Oct. 1, 2025 will get notices around Oct. 15, 2025. Their SNAP will end on Oct. 31, 2025.

Another 2,000 people will lose SNAP when their SNAP is reviewed.

Notifications to households

Around Oct. 15, 2025, ODHS will mail notices to:

Roughly 9,600 households receiving energy assistance to notify them that their SNAP benefits will be reduced starting November 1, 2025.

Approximately 1,000 refugees, asylees and other lawfully present immigrants whose SNAP cases will close on Oct. 31, 2025.

Affected households do not need to take any action. ODHS will adjust benefits automatically.

Preparing for changes

If you think you may be in one of the impacted groups, go to www.oregon.gov/odhs to learn more.

Watch your mail for notices from ODHS and open them right away. The first wave of notices will be sent on Oct. 15, 2025.

If you think the ABAWD work requirements may apply to you, don’t wait to start planning how to meet them. Call the ODHS ABAWD team directly at 833-947-1694 or SNAP.ABAWDTeam@odhsoha.oregon.gov.

Know what other food resources are in your community.

Older adults and people with disabilities can connect with Aging and Disability Resource Connection of Oregon to learn about government programs and community resources at 1-855-673-2372 or www.adrcoforegon.org.

Reach out to 211info by dialing 2-1-1, texting your zip code to 898-211 or visiting www.211info.org

Contact ODHS

If you have questions or need help understanding these changes, contact ODHS:

By phone: Call 1-800-699-9075 or 711 (TTY), relay calls welcome

In person: Visit a local office (find one online)

By Mail: (Requests must be received by the deadline)

ONE Customer Service Center, PO Box 14015, Salem, OR 97309

ONE Customer Service Center, PO Box 14015, Salem, OR 97309 By email: Send requests to Oregon.Benefits@odhsoha.oregon.gov

Online: Submit requests through a ONE Online account

About SNAP in Oregon:

SNAP is a cornerstone of Oregon’s fight against hunger, helping more than 1 in 6 people in Oregon, approximately 27 percent of households, afford groceries. This includes children, working families, older adults, and people with disabilities. Every $1 in SNAP benefits generates $1.50 to $1.80 in local economic activity. SNAP drives an estimated $1.6 billion into the Oregon economy each year. But even with SNAP benefits, many families still struggle to meet their basic needs, especially amid the rising cost of food and housing. Everyone deserves access to healthy food, and the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) is committed to making sure people in Oregon receive the right amount of SNAP food benefits they qualify for.

