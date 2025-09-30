Kelvington Area Company Fined Over $160,000 for Altering Shorelines

CANADA, September 30 - Released on September 30, 2025

110186505 Saskatchewan Ltd., a transportation company operating as Schmidt Trucking has been fined $161,000 after pleading guilty to altering shorelines and failing to follow permit conditions in relation to culvert installations. The unauthorized activity took place on Highway 24 between Spiritwood and Chitek Lake.

The case began a year ago when Spiritwood conservation officers observed a significant amount of soil and debris at a creek flowing directly into Chitek lake. Concerned about potential impacts on water quality and aquatic habitats, officers inspected other work areas along Highway 24 and found similar issues.

The investigation revealed the activities were related to work completed by Schmidt Trucking from Kelvington, Saskatchewan in 2022 when they were hired to install culverts for the Highway 24 upgrade project. The installation work done by the Kelvington area business blocked and altered the natural flow of creeks in the area, leading to potential ecological harm and impacts to fish-bearing waters. These activities violated provisions under The Environmental Management and Protection Act, 2010, which governs the protection of waterbodies and surrounding ecosystems.

This case underscores the importance of adhering to environmental regulations when completing any kind of work near bodies of water. The Government of Saskatchewan reminds everyone planning to work in or around water to obtain the necessary approvals and follow all permit conditions to protect aquatic ecosystems and downstream water quality.

