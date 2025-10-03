The Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority and Ciro Announce Effective Date for Authorization of Registration Authority

CANADA, October 3 - Released on October 3, 2025

The Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan (FCAA) announced today that it is authorizing the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) to carry out certain registration functions on its behalf.

Effective October 1, 2025, CIRO will be authorized to carry out the registration functions under The Securities Act, 1988 (Act) for firms registered as, or applying for registration as, investment dealers (IDs), mutual fund dealers (MFDs) and for the individuals who act on their behalf.

The registration provisions of the Act and accompanying regulations are intended to ensure that only honest and knowledgeable people are registered to sell securities and derivatives and that their businesses are financially stable.

"Ensuring the integrity and efficiency of our registration processes is critical to maintaining public trust in our regulatory system," FCAA Chair and CEO Roger Sobotkiewicz K.C. said. "Authorizing CIRO to carry out these functions, will reduce red tape and improve responsiveness for industry stakeholders while maintaining investor protection."

"CIRO, like all regulators, has a responsibility to deliver regulation efficiently, effectively and remove duplication," CIRO President and CEO Andrew J. Kriegler said. "The FCAA's decision to streamline registration through delegation supports our strategic objective to deliver a more effective registration framework. We thank the FCAA for their support as we take on these new registration functions. CIRO looks forward to delivering on this new registration framework and continuing to bring value to our members and the investors they serve."

Securities regulatory authorities in Alberta, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Northwest Territories, Nova Scotia, Nunavut, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, and Yukon have already issued delegation orders authorizing CIRO to undertake registration functions for ID and MFDs, effective April 1, 2025. The securities regulatory authority in Québec issued a similar delegation order effective July 1, 2025.

Market participants and stakeholders are encouraged to visit the CIRO Delegation webpage on the CSA website for more information.

The FCAA protects consumers and investors and fosters fair and efficient markets by providing effective, balanced and timely marketplace regulation.

The CIRO is the pan-Canadian self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments.

For more information, visit: www.ciro.ca.

