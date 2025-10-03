Culvert Projects Near Melfort and Lafleche Highlight Orange Zone Update

CANADA, October 3 - Released on October 3, 2025

Culvert installations on Highway 6 north of Melfort and on Highway 13 east of Lafleche are among the highlights of the latest Weekly Orange Zone Construction Update.

"Thank you to all motorists for your ongoing patience and understanding when approaching any work on or near streets and roads as projects continue moving forward," Highways Minister David Marit said. "Please remember to slow down, obey all signs and instructions. We want everyone to get home safely."

By using the Orange Zone Update and checking the Highway Hotline, drivers and shippers can plan more efficient routes to reach their destinations.

The Ministry of Highways continues with various work this construction season. New projects are starting, underway or ending.

Weekly highlights include:

An estimated $925,000 project on Highway 6 about nine kilometres north of Highway 3 at Melfort began Sept. 29 to remove a bridge nearing the end of its service life and replace it with three culverts. The culverts will be installed by open excavation. Traffic will be reduced to one lane on a temporary road and controlled by a stop light. Work is targeted to be completed this fall.

An estimated $800,000 project to install two culverts on Highway 13 more than 10 km east of its junction with Highway 58 near Lafleche began Oct. 1. The culverts replace a bridge that's reaching the end of its service life. A local detour is in place. The project is expected to be completed this fall.

Work is wrapping up on an estimated $660,000 project that began Sept. 5 to install two culverts on Highway 4 south of Rosetown. It's been removed from the Weekly Orange Zone Construction Update.

The Weekly Orange Zone Construction Update at www.saskatchewan.ca/orange-zone provides details about key highway projects to help plan safe and efficient travel. Motorists are reminded to also check the Highway Hotline at hotline.gov.sk.ca which has additional information about work zones, ferry crossings, closures, incidents related to wildfires, along with the locations of national and provincial parks.

All construction projects are subject to weather.

Work zones can also have temporary speed reductions, even when workers aren't present. This protects drivers and vehicles from potential work zone hazards such as a sharp pavement drop-off, lane closure or loose gravel.

The Government of Saskatchewan has invested more than $13.8 billion in transportation infrastructure since 2008, improving more than 21,800 km of highways across the province.

