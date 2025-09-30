Saskatchewan Highway Patrol Adds Six New Weigh Scale Officers

CANADA, September 30 - Released on September 30, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan is investing $666,000 to hire six new Saskatchewan Highway Patrol (SHP) weigh scale officers, ensuring safer highways and stronger enforcement across the province.

Weigh scale officers are responsible for inspecting commercial vehicles at permanent weigh scale locations to ensure all vehicles meet safety and weight standards on Saskatchewan highways. The addition of these officers enhances the province's focus on commercial vehicle safety and helps disrupt the transportation of contraband and illicit substances. Their presence also allows SHP traffic officers to increase traffic safety enforcement on roadways and answer emergency response requests from law enforcement agencies, such as the RCMP.

"Saskatchewan Highway Patrol consistently delivers exceptional results, whether through check stops, commercial vehicle safety initiatives or joint operations with the RCMP to seize illicit drugs and weapons," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Tim McLeod, K.C. said. "This investment will help us create safer communities by equipping enforcement officers with the right training, resources and supports they need to succeed."

All officers will complete a specialized training program, which combines classroom instruction with on-the-job learning, featuring the use of the Mobile Vehicle Inspection System (MVIS), a new technology that allows inspections to take place anywhere in the province.

The officers will be stationed at weigh scales in Estevan and Swift Current, but through the MVIS they can be deployed province-wide to conduct inspections, support SHP enforcement and ensure commercial vehicles are operating safely on Saskatchewan highways.

B-roll video for media use is available at: SHP Weigh Scale Officer Media B-Roll.

-30-

For more information, contact: