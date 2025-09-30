City hosting Energy Conservation Fair on Saturday, Oct. 18

The City of Lawrence invites residents to attend the Energy Conservation Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 18, at the Lawrence Public Library, 707 Vermont St. The event is free and open to the public.

The Energy Conservation Fair will bring together local businesses, organizations and residents to explore practical ways to reduce energy costs and promote sustainable living. Attendees will have the opportunity to:

Learn from experts about weatherization, renewable energy, home energy audits, and other energy efficiency options.

Connect with local installers and technology providers.

Explore utility assistance programs.

Take home energy efficiency goodies, including weatherization kits

By offering clear, useful information and real-world examples, the fair encourages households to take measurable steps toward reducing energy use and costs.

“Small changes can make a big difference,” said Kathy Richardson, Sustainability Director. “The Energy Conservation Fair will connect residents with the tools, resources and expertise they need to save money, conserve energy and support our community’s sustainability goals.”

Residents are encouraged to ride Lawrence Transit to the event. To plan a trip, visit LawrenceTransit.org.

More information about the Energy Conservation Fair is available on the City website: lawrenceks.gov/sustainability/lawrence-energy-conservation-fair.

