Governor Abbott Appoints Batson, Syphrett To Gulf Coast Authority Board Of Directors

TEXAS, September 30 - September 30, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Amber Batson and appointed Dan Syphrett to the Gulf Coast Authority Board of Directors for terms set to expire on August 31, 2027, and August 31, 2026, respectively. The Gulf Coast Authority has the authority to provide water systems and control water pollution and waste disposal within the district. In addition, they shall conduct studies and research on the control of water pollution and waste disposal within the district.

Amber Batson of Tomball is a Project Manager and Associate Vice President of Carollo Engineers. She is a corporate member of the Texas Water Association, the American Public Works Association, and the Water Environment Federation. Additionally, she is a licensed professional engineer by the Texas Board of Professional Engineers and Land Surveyors and the Florida Board of Professional Engineers. Batson received a Bachelor of Science and Master of Engineering in Environmental Engineering from the University of Florida.

Dan Syphrett of Stowell is retired after a career as an electric utility manager. He is a member of the East Chambers Education Foundation Gala committee and a member of the St. Louis Church Rice Ball Committee. Syphrett received a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics from Texas A&M University.