Governor Abbott Announces Task Force To Crack Down On Repeat Offenders

TEXAS, October 1 - October 1, 2025 | Houston, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Repeat Offender Program (TxROP), a joint task force between state and local law enforcement that will further crack down on violent crimes committed by repeat offenders throughout the Houston area.

"Today, we are putting violent repeat offenders on notice," said Governor Abbott. "We are coming for you. We are going to target you, arrest you, and put you behind bars where you belong. This is a Texas-sized effort by both the Texas Department of Public Safety and local law enforcement at every level to crack down on dangerous repeat offenders in the Houston area. Our goal is simple: every Houstonian deserves to walk the streets, take their kids to school, open their businesses, and go shopping or dining without fear."

In collaboration with the Houston Police Department and federal law enforcement partners, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) will place a renewed focus on repeat offenders who are prone to violent criminal acts. Law enforcement will be empowered to identify offenders and prioritize field operations to ensure compliance with any court-ordered conditions and arrest those terrorizing Texas communities.

DPS will utilize assets from the Air Operations Division, Homeland Security Division, and Criminal Investigations Division to support troopers in conducting this operation. These assets will be used in coordination with local and federal partners to support intelligence-gathering, tactical, and covert operations.

In June, Governor Abbott signed the strongest bail reform package in Texas history to protect Texans by keeping violent, repeat offenders behind bars. That package included: