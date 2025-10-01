Governor Abbott Deploys Texas Emergency Management Resources To Support Arizona Flood Response

TEXAS, October 1 - October 1, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that he deployed Texas emergency management resources to Arizona to assist in flood response and recovery efforts, following a request from Arizona’s Department of Emergency and Military Affairs.

"America is stronger when we come together in times of crisis," said Governor Abbott. "Today, I deployed Texas emergency management personnel to assist in Arizona's response and recovery efforts for communities impacted by recent flooding. The State of Texas knows the devastation that can be caused by flooding and heavy rainfall and will continue to deploy crucial resources to support our fellow Americans."

At the direction of Governor Abbott, the Texas Division of Emergency Management has deployed personnel to assist the State of Arizona’s Emergency Operations Center and field operations in a variety of roles, including voluntary agency coordination, volunteer and donations management, disaster recovery assistance, and logistics support.

This deployment is coordinated under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) and is in addition to the ongoing flood response and recovery operations in impacted communities across Texas following catastrophic flooding in July. EMAC is a state-to-state mutual aid system that enables states to provide assistance and share resources with another state in response to a disaster or emergency. EMAC members can share resources from all disciplines, protect personnel who deploy, and be reimbursed for mission-related costs. For more information, visit emacweb.org.