Governor Abbott Congratulates Texas Stock Exchange On SEC Approval

September 30, 2025 | Austin, Texas

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the Texas Stock Exchange (TXSE) for receiving U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approval to operate as a national securities exchange.

"Texas is swiftly becoming America's financial hub," said Governor Abbott. "I congratulate the Texas Stock Exchange for the launch of Texas' own trading platform that will spur economic development and expand the financial might of our great state around the world. Working together, we will make Texas stronger and more prosperous than ever before.”

Last year, Governor Abbott celebrated TXSE and the state’s historic economic milestones during a press conference at the Governor’s Mansion in Austin.