St. Johnsbury Barracks / Request for Information/Updated arrest information

****Update #3****

Since the initial news release was issued on 09/20/2025, members of the Vermont State Police (Uniform and Criminal divisions) worked collaboratively to field tips from the public and use court-authorized search warrants in an attempt to locate and arrest Justin French and Kayla Cabey. Based on tips from the public and through the investigation, VSP learned French and Cabey were in the area of Springfield, Vermont, on 09/29/2025. Members of the Vermont Drug Task Force were able to locate a vehicle that was potentially being used by French and Cabey. An attempt was made to stop the vehicle in Springfield, Vermont, but the operator failed to comply and sped away from the scene. A Be on the Lookout alert was issued to law enforcement in southern Vermont. A short time later members of the Brattleboro Police Department located the vehicle and again attempted to stop it. The vehicle attempted to elude law enforcement, and police lost contact with the vehicle in the area of Putney.

A short time later another tip from the public came in that the vehicle of interest was on a logging road in Putney. Troopers from the Vermont State Police responded to the area. While searching for the vehicle, troopers received a call in the same general area reporting a man had been assaulted, his home burglarized, and the assailants had stolen his cellphone and truck. A BOL was issued for the stolen vehicle. A short time later members of the Massachusetts State Police located the truck in response to the BOL and were attempting to stop it. Members of the Massachusetts State Police stopped the vehicle in the area of West Springfield took French and Cabey into custody on the outstanding arrest warrants from Caledonia County. Both French and Cabey are facing numerous charges in Massachusetts, where they are currently being held.

The investigations into the new crimes that occurred in southern Vermont on 09/29/2025 are ongoing, and more charges for Frech and Cabey are expected in the near future. An updated news release will be issued once the investigations are concluded.

The Vermont State Police would like to thank members of the public for all of the tips, and all of the agencies involved in the search for and eventual capture of French and Cabey.

***Update #2***

Monday, September 29, 2025. Throughout much of the day, law enforcement from various agencies attempted to locate French and Cabey after they were seen in southeastern Vermont. This evening, they were both captured by law enforcement in Massachusetts. No further information is available at this time; additional updates forthcoming.

***UPDATE***

On September 20, 2025, the Vermont State Police, St. Johnsbury barracks initiated an investigation into an alleged road rage incident (25A4008412) that resulted in gunfire and occurred on US Route 302 in South Ryegate, VT. Based on this investigation, Troopers obtained New England-wide and New York extraditable arrest warrants for Justin French (36) and Kayla Cabey (33), both of Bradford, VT., for the following offenses:

1ST Degree - Attempted Murder x2 (Felony)

Reckless Endangerment (Misdemeanor)

Criminal Threatening (Misdemeanor)

French and Cabey are considered armed and dangerous; furthermore, photos of French and Cabey are attached to this news release.

French and Cabey are known to frequent Orange, Caledonia, and Washington Counties, and have strong ties to Grafton County, New Hampshire.

People with information on French and/or Cabey's whereabouts should not approach either of them; instead, they should call 911, their local police department, or the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury barracks at 802-748-3111 (option 8). People can also submit tips anonymously by visiting https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

Investigation into this incident indicates that this shooting was not a random act of violence and involved people who knew each other. The investigation into this matter is ongoing at this time and involves Detectives from the Vermont State Police Criminal Division.

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A4008412

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Rode

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

DATE/TIME: 09/20/2025 at approximately 1711 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 302 / Creamery Rd, South Ryegate, VT, 05069

ACCUSED: Unknown at this time

AGE: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09/20/2025 at approximately 1711 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a road rage incident along Us Route 302 from Powder Spring Rd to P&H Truck Stop in the towns of Groton, Ryegate, and Newbury, VT. Troopers arrived in the area but are still seeking assistance. Upon review of the security footage, an unknown vehicle was identified. Pictures of the vehicle in question is attached above. Anyone with information about this incident or that has witnessed this incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks 802-748-3111 or submit an anonymous tip at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.