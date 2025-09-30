Road Rage Investigation Leads To Felony Drug And Gun Arrest

September 30, 2025

(BALTIMORE, MD) – A Baltimore City man is facing felony narcotics and firearms-related charges following a Maryland State Police investigation.

The accused is identified as Malik Jamil Pleasant, 29, of Baltimore, Maryland. Pleasant was arrested on September 22nd by the Maryland State Apprehension Team / US Marshal’s Capital Region Fugitive Task Force on an open arrest warrant issued by the Circuit Court for Baltimore City for violation of probation related to a prior charge for conspiracy to commit first-degree assault. The warrant stems from violations of probation relating to Pleasant’s prior conviction in a Baltimore City shooting case. Pleasant is currently held without bail at the Baltimore Central Booking Intake Facility.

In September 2025, investigators working the Maryland State Police Highway Gun Crimes Initiative developed information related to Pleasant’s whereabouts and involvement in firearm/narcotics violations during the investigation of an unrelated road-rage case. After coordination with the Maryland State Apprehension Team, Pleasant, a wanted fugitive, was arrested in Baltimore City.

Following Pleasant’s arrest and based on additional casework by investigators working the MSP Highway Gun Crimes Initiative, authorized search warrants were executed on Pleasant’s home and vehicles. Over 850 suspected fentanyl pills, a handgun, a detailed drug ledger, a ballistic vest, and other evidence was seized. Pleasant is prohibited from possessing firearms, ammunition, or ballistic vests.

On September 25, as a result of the search warrants and additional investigation, the District Court for Baltimore City issued an arrest warrant charging Pleasant with possession with intent to distribute narcotics, felony possession of a large amount of fentanyl, illegal firearms possession, illegal possession of body armor, and other charges.

The Maryland Department of State Police is dedicated to creating safer communities within Maryland, including actively addressing all reported incidents of gun violence on our highways. Police continue to seek information in the investigations into the murders of Delonte Hicks, Charles Marks, and Nyah Hairston. Police urge anyone with information relating to these investigations or other highway gun crimes, to contact investigators by calling 410-538-1887. Callers may remain anonymous.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov