Dr. Jay Grossman Agrees: One in Three Young Adults Are Skipping the Dentist, And It Could Cost Them Their Health

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One in three young adults is skipping their dentist appointments, putting their long-term health at risk. Dr. Jay Grossman, a leading dentist and author, notes that financial pressures, work demands, and other life challenges are keeping this generation from preventive care. Research conducted by Yau-Hua Yu, associate professor of periodontology at Tufts University School of Dental Medicine, has linked poor oral health to a shorter life expectancy and other serious health issues. Recently published in Frontiers in Oral Health, the study is the first to demonstrate how social and economic factors influence dental care disparities.

Dr. Grossman highlights several critical obstacles that prevent young adults from scheduling regular dental appointments, including financial barriers, inadequate insurance coverage, and the misconception that preventive care can be delayed until serious issues arise.

"With dental insurance often separate from medical coverage, many young adults fall into a 'policy gap,' leaving them without access to routine care. This, along with other challenges such as housing or employment concerns, makes it even harder for them to prioritize their oral health," says Dr. Jay Grossman. "Studies show that renters and those without health coverage are far more likely to skip dental appointments."

Skipping regular dental care doesn’t just affect the teeth; it can have serious consequences for overall health. Studies show that neglecting oral care is linked to mental health challenges and increased cardiovascular risks, underscoring how closely oral health is connected to overall wellness.

“Dental health is about more than teeth; it affects your entire body,” Dr. Grossman explains. “When young adults skip preventive care, they risk infections, emergency treatments, and long-term conditions like heart disease. Early, affordable care is critical.”

To address these gaps, Dr. Grossman recommends self-funded dental plans. His practice offers Kleer, a membership plan that covers all preventive care and provides discounts on other procedures for around $50 per month. Enrollment is simple online using the office code KL7A, or by contacting the office directly. Follow this link to learn more: https://clerri.com/

Dr. Grossman is a recipient of the Strusser Award for outstanding contributions to public health, Assistant Professor of Dentistry at UCLA, Adjunct Assistant Professor at NYU College of Dentistry, Chief Dental Advisor at Grind Oral Care, and a former Dental Officer in the U.S. Navy. He is also the founder of Concierge Dentistry and Homeless Not Toothless, which has provided over $11 million in pro bono dental care, and the author of "Essential Pillars: The Three Proven Keys to Success and Happiness. "

