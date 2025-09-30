Dr. Rafael Marrero Named 'Top Entrepreneur of USA 2025' for Leadership at MSI²

Ceremony to be held on October 9 at the EB Hotel in Miami

Receiving the ‘Top Entrepreneur of USA 2025’ award is an honor I share with the entire MSI² team.” — Dr. Rafael Marrero

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of Hispanic Heritage Month, Dr. Rafael Marrero, founder and CEO of the Miami Strategic Intelligence Institute (MSI²), will receive the “Top Entrepreneur of USA 2025” award, presented by Negocios Magazine , the only Spanish-language business magazine in the United States, directed by Eduardo Hapke. The ceremony will take place on October 9 at the EB Hotel in Miami, during an event celebrating Hispanic business excellence in the country.The award recognizes Marrero’s vision, leadership, and achievements at the helm of MSI², a nonpartisan conservative think tank that has established itself as a leading authority in geopolitics, national security, and strategic analysis focused on Latin America. This year, Marrero has positioned MSI² as an influential organization bringing together top-tier analysts, policymakers, veterans, and Hispanic experts.“Receiving the ‘Top Entrepreneur of USA 2025’ award is an honor I share with the entire MSI² team,” stated Dr. Marrero.He added, “This recognition not only reflects our effort to establish a leading think tank in geopolitics, national security, and strategic analysis, but also the value of the Hispanic talent that makes up our institution.”“In a short time, we have shown that vision, dedication, and excellence can transform an idea into an influential platform capable of projecting the Hispanic voice and offering concrete solutions to strategic challenges in Latin America and across the hemisphere,” the economist emphasized.A Think Tank That Makes a DifferenceUnder Marrero’s leadership, MSI² has built a stellar team of professionals with extensive experience in both the public and private sectors. Thanks to this combination of talent, the institute forms strategic partnerships with media outlets in the United States and Ibero-America, maintains representatives throughout Ibero-America and Spain, runs digital platforms and social media with high-quality analytical content, publishes materials in three languages via Substack , and recently launched its magazine Overwatch: The Hughes Review of Strategic Intelligence , a bilingual Spanish-English publication dedicated to geopolitics, geoeconomics, and national security—the only one of its kind.MSI² has also solidified its reputation as a reliable source for media, offering guides and analysis on the presence and risks of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in Ibero-America. Among its most publicized contributions are studies on regional air defense and the influence of Chinese companies in strategic sectors, sparking debate and visibility on critical regional issues.MSI²’s success has not been a matter of chance. According to Marrero, it is the result of rigorous planning developed over two years, executed with professionalism and a passion for informing, educating, and guiding opinion leaders. The institute’s mission combines the advocacy of America First policies, the generation of impactful strategic analysis, and the construction of an independent results-oriented platform.The “Top Entrepreneur of USA” award recognizes precisely this ability to lead an innovative, globally influential, high-impact project. It also highlights Marrero’s career and the relevance of an institute that brings together the best Hispanic talent in the region.Celebrating Hispanic HeritageThe distinction amplifies the impact of Hispanic leaders in the business, academic, and strategic life of the United States. In this regard, Marrero represents an example of Hispanic entrepreneurship that seeks not only economic success but also to promote stability, democracy, and prosperity in Latin America, providing concrete solutions to geopolitical and economic challenges.“This recognition reflects his visionary leadership and the joint effort of everyone at MSI²—analysts, policymakers, and veterans committed to defending freedom and hemispheric security. In times when violence and authoritarianism seek to impose themselves, this honor reaffirms the significance of leaders like Dr. Marrero, whose career points the way toward sustained strategic work for the benefit of the Americas,” said Jesús Romero, co-founder and senior member.Colonel (Ret.) Octavio Pérez, co-founder and institute member, added: “Rafael Marrero is a long-time friend, and I have known him professionally for over two years through the project of founding the Miami Strategic Intelligence Institute. Congratulations to a man who saw a need beyond everything on his shoulders and, in less than two years, turned a dream into reality. Being an entrepreneur, balancing his life and business with devotion to the country and everything that affects us geopolitically is what allows him to manage multiple companies and remain focused on everything for everyone.”Dr. José J. Sanmartín, the institute’s Europe liaison, noted: “This award honors an entrepreneur and businessperson who is also a leader and a person. Listening and understanding are key to making decisions. The institute’s professionalism and rigor depend on it.”He emphasized: “A true leader surrounds themselves with the best, motivating them through ethics and truth. Few have the vision to see beyond the tangible. From that vision comes excellence, knowledge, and commitment; from that, quality, prestige, and honor emerge.”“Let us continue on the path of meritocracy and exemplary leadership,” added Dr. Sanmartín.With this recognition, MSI² reaffirms its position as a leading think tank for governments, corporations, and international organizations, while projecting the Hispanic voice on the most relevant strategic issues of our time.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.