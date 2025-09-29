Miami Strategic Intelligence Institute (MSI²) Welcomes Sady Burge as Public Relations and Social Media Manager

Burge’s professional background spans education, media, and political coordination

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Miami Strategic Intelligence Institute (MSI²), a conservative and nonpartisan think tank dedicated to strategic and geopolitical analysis in Latin America, announces the appointment of Sady Burge as its new Public Relations and Social Media Manager. In this role, Burge will lead the development of strong relationships and advance the defense of freedom and conservative values through strategic communications and outreach programs.Sady Burge, a passionate political analyst and activist, was born in Cuba, raised in Spain, and now resides in Texas as a proud U.S. citizen. A devoted wife and mother of three, Burge combines her family commitment with strong conservative principles and a firm anti-communist stance. Her work as a bilingual educator has enabled her to bridge cultural gaps, fostering educational inclusion for Spanish-speaking families and promoting the interests of the Hispanic-American community.Burge’s professional career spans education, media, and political coordination, reflecting her dedication to advancing conservative values. She has expanded her experience as a media editor and social media manager for conservative outlets such as CDM en Español and Lora Media TV. As a media representative at national and international conferences, she has amplified her advocacy for freedom, family, and pro-life principles, establishing herself as a dynamic voice within the conservative movement.In addition to her political and media work, Burge brings extensive expertise in public relations, marketing, and event management. A graduate in Geography and Tourism from the University of La Laguna, she combines her academic training with skills in translation, mediation, and forum management, facilitating engagement with diverse audiences. Through her work in education, activism, and media, Burge empowers Hispanic communities and promotes conservative ideals with unwavering commitment.Her appointment comes at a key moment for MSI², which recently launched Overwatch: The Hughes Review of Strategic Intelligence , its inaugural bilingual magazine dedicated to Lieutenant General Patrick M. Hughes (1942–2024). Overwatch provides strategic analysis on leadership, geopolitics, transnational crime, cybersecurity, and ideological warfare in Latin America, featuring contributions from leading members of the institute, including Dr. Rafael Marrero, Dr. Angel A. Diaz, Jesús Romero, Col. Octavio Pérez, Dr. Luis Noguerol, and José Adán Gutiérrez, among others.The launch of Overwatch underscores MSI²’s commitment to providing informed and strategic perspectives on global and regional threats, including China’s military projection, the convergence of state and organized crime, communications infrastructure, strategic mining, and ideological authoritarianism.“We are very excited to welcome Sady Burge to our team,” said Dr. Rafael Marrero, founder and president of MSI². He emphasized that Burge’s experience in media, public relations, and conservative activism “will strengthen our ability to communicate high-quality strategic analysis and engage with key audiences across the United States and Latin America.” He added, “Her appointment represents an important step in our mission to promote freedom, democracy, and hemispheric security.”Burge expressed her enthusiasm for this new challenge: “As Public Relations and Social Media Manager at MSI², I am honored to join an exceptional team of experts, amplifying our shared mission to defend freedom and conservative values with unmatched impact.”Burge’s addition further strengthens the MSI² team, which brings together top-tier experts in security, intelligence, and geopolitical analysis. Her background in media, education, and activism will be key to enhancing the institute’s visibility and promoting its strategic vision, consolidating MSI² as a reference in intelligence and hemispheric policy.Founded by Dr. Rafael Marrero, MSI² is a conservative and nonpartisan think tank that provides research, training, and strategic consulting in geopolitical, economic, and technological fields, supporting governments, corporations, and institutions in critical decision-making. Recognized for its rigorous and evidence-based approach, MSI² combines decades of experience across public and private sectors to deliver innovative solutions to complex challenges, with particular focus on the influence of the People’s Republic of China in Latin America.For more information about MSI² and Overwatch, visit: https://miastrategicintel.com/media/

