Attorney General Jackley Appreciates North Dakota AG Wrigley’s Decision Not to Sue SD Over Eminent Domain Law

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, Sept. 29, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley appreciates North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley’s decision not to pursue litigation against South Dakota over the state’s law banning the use of eminent domain for carbon pipelines.

Last week, Attorney General Wrigley said he was exploring all options against South Dakota because its eminent domain law impacts North Dakota’s access to the pipeline.

But the North Dakota AG announced Monday that he will not sue South Dakota over its law, telling the North Dakota Monitor that there was no “legal avenue” available for such a lawsuit.

“I have known Attorney General Wrigley for 20 years, serving together as United States attorneys and now as Attorneys General for our respective states, and I respect his ability as an attorney,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Our long-standing relationship, respect and ability to openly communicate helped us come to this favorable resolution for both states.”

Attorney General Jackley said South Dakota’s eminent domain law was supported by the voters, legislators, and signed by Gov. Larry Rhoden.

“As a proud owner of a family farm West River and ranch near Pierre, I understand the importance of private property owner rights,” said Attorney General Jackley. “As Attorney General I will continue to fight for and support the rights of private property owners and the laws of this state.”

