Attorney General Jackley Joins AG Letter Urging U.S Senate to Pass Funding Extension

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, Sept. 29, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has joined a coalition of 26 Attorneys Generals in urging the U.S. Senate to pass the clean, short-term funding extension that has already been approved by the U.S. House.

In their letter to the Senate leadership, the Attorneys General said the continuing resolution keeps the government functioning at current levels and give the parties time to negotiate a more permanent agreement.

“We need to make sure that those who keep us safe are paid and that there are still funds available for grants used by state and local law enforcement and first responders,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Congress, especially the Senate Democrats who have pledged to oppose this resolution, needs to do its job and keep our government open. We can’t play games with our security.”

Other Attorneys General who have signed the letter are from: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia.

-30-