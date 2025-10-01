ReVia Achieves Relativity Developer Partner Status to Expand Data Governance and eDiscovery Innovation

Participation in the Relativity Developer Program reflects ReVia’s commitment to addressing the industry’s most pressing data challenges

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ReVia , a leading innovator in security, information governance and analytics, today announced its new status as a Relativity Developer Partner. This program provides Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) like ReVia with the resources needed to build, test and deploy applications that extend the functionality of RelativityOne.“Our participation in the Relativity Developer Program reflects ReVia’s commitment to addressing the industry’s most pressing data challenges,” said Frank Perrone, CEO of ReVia. “We’re excited to explore new ways to bring our expertise in data governance and enterprise-scale collections into the Relativity ecosystem.”Joining this program unlocks new opportunities to collaborate with Relativity’s developer ecosystem, furthering ReVia’s mission to help legal, compliance and investigative teams unlock value from complex and hard-to-reach enterprise data. Through this partnership, ReVia is positioned to deepen its relationship with Relativity and its global community of partners and customers.“Relativity’s developer ecosystem is comprised of innovators who think beyond the status quo and ReVia is a prime example,” said Laurie Usewicz, Chief Partner Officer at Relativity. “Their joining the Relativity Developer program is indicative of their pledge to meeting the unique needs of their customers by creating unique solutions. We are excited to witness the customizations born out of this partnership and are proud to provide them with the tools to do so.”As part of the program, ReVia plans to continue building connectors and solutions that complement Relativity workflows and empower legal teams to collect, enrich and analyze high-value enterprise data with speed and precision.On the heels of this partnership, ReVia will participate in Relativity Fest, an annual conference designed to educate and connect the legal data community, taking place Oct. 7-9 in Chicago. Revia will participate in the Relativity Fest App Hub IRL, showcasing the latest features of the Hive platform.For more information about ReVia’s participation in the Relativity Developer Program, visit www.revia.ai About ReViaReVia delivers intelligent data solutions for IT, Security, and Governance, empowering legal teams to make smarter decisions, enhance compliance, and gain deeper visibility across data environments. Please contact ReVia at hive@revia.ai or visit www.revia.ai for more information.About RelativityRelativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product, RelativityOne, manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit www.relativity.com for more information.

