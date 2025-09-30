Aurex Opens New Headquarters at The Bridge Street Offices in Huntsville

Photo of the exterior of new Aurex office space. Photo of Aurex team members in new office space.

Aurex opens its new HQ at 310 Bridge Street, uniting corporate and support teams to drive collaboration, growth, and mission-critical defense solutions.

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aurex today announced the official opening of its new corporate headquarters at 310 The Bridge Street, located on the southeast side of Cummings Research Park. The state-of-the-art facility will serve as the central hub for corporate operations, offering modern workspaces and on-site conference facilities designed to foster collaboration and support the company’s continued growth.The new headquarters consolidates Aurex’s core business functions, following a series of integrated acquisitions, this move brings Corporate, Business Development, and other support teams under one roof. This centralization will enhance operational efficiency, strengthen cross-functional collaboration, and further position Aurex to deliver mission-critical solutions to its defense and space industry partners.The headquarters complements Aurex’s recently opened MISSION Center and Modeling and Simulation / Hypersonic-focused Innovation Labs, which host much of the company’s engineering and technical support teams in Alabama. Together, these facilities create a powerful foundation that integrates corporate support with technical innovation, ensuring Aurex can architect, accelerate, and assure technologies critical to national defense and space operations as we help build Golden Dome.“This new headquarters reflects Aurex’s growth, vision, and long-term commitment to supporting our customers, employees, and community,” said Warren Kohm, CEO of Aurex. “Opening this office to unify all our corporate functions has been a year-long process and we are excited to open it and support our expanding customer base across the company. With three facilities now in Huntsville, we are well-positioned to deliver to our customers in multiple capacities. By uniting our support functions here at Bridge Street alongside our MISSION Center and Innovation Labs, Aurex is creating an ecosystem where innovation, efficiency, and customer service can thrive.”With the move to The Bridge Street Offices, Aurex continues its investment in Huntsville’s dynamic defense and aerospace ecosystem, strategically aligning its operations with a location known for accessibility, convenience, and proximity to its government and industry partners.About AurexAurex is a mission-focused aerospace and defense company building the next frontier of deterrence. From hypersonic systems and missile defense to hardened networks and orbital systems, we design, test, and deliver platforms that turn unproven ideas into battlefield-ready capabilities. Headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama, Aurex has offices across the United States and serves customers in defense, space, and national security. For more information about Aurex, visit aurexdefense.com.About Godspeed CapitalGodspeed Capital is a lower middle-market Defense & Government services, solutions, and technology focused private equity firm investing alongside forward-thinking management teams that seek an experienced and innovative investment partner with unique sector expertise, operational insight, and flexible capital for growth. While a typical investment will involve companies generating approximately $3 million to $30 million of EBITDA, Godspeed Capital has significant support to complete larger transactions through strategic co-invest relationships. The firm focuses on control buyouts, buy-and-builds, corporate carve-outs, and special situations. For more information, please visit the Godspeed Capital website at godspeed.com.

