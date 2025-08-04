Special Aerospace Services Rebrands to Aurex, a Leader in the New Golden Age of American Space Technology and Deterrence

Special Aerospace Services rebrands to Aurex, a leader in space and defense tech. Nearing $100M revenue, it boasts 250+ employees and a new Huntsville campus.

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aurex Delivers Proven Systems, Solutions and Emerging Technologies for Mission-critical Space, Missile Defense, and Hypersonic PrioritiesNearing $100M Revenue Milestone with 250+ Employees and MISSION Center Campus Innovation FacilitySpecial Aerospace Services (“SAS”), a Godspeed Capital Management LP (“Godspeed Capital”) backed platform, today announced its official rebranding as Aurex. The rebrand marks a signification evolution into a unified, mission-driven provider of advanced systems, solutions, products and technologies across space, missile defense, and hypersonics. Aurex employs over 250 professionals across its network of strategic locations in Colorado, California and Huntsville, Alabama.“We are thrilled to be relaunching as Aurex, a leading provider of-critical priorities for the growing demands of our core space and missile defense customers,” said Warren Kohm, CEO of Aurex. “The Aurex brand emphasizes our focus on innovation and the recent completion of a new state-of-the-art MISSION Center, a 44,000 square foot multi-use manufacturing and engineering facility in Huntsville, Alabama, where we are meeting the most complex and emerging national security challenges centered on Space Domain Awareness and Superiority.”Aurex delivers both field-proven systems and next-generation technologies across the space and missile defense spectrum. The company’s offerings include differentiated space communications, advanced hypersonic and missile defense solutions, and precision manufacturing for government and commercial space clients. These capabilities are designed for rapid deployment to meet the dynamic demands of modern warfare including emergent national defense priorities such as the Golden Dome missile defense initiative.Headquartered in Huntsville’s space innovation corridor known as ‘Rocket City,’ Aurex operates on a national scale across multiple states. The company maintains multiple manufacturing sites, an advanced technology lab, and the newly completed MISSION Center in Cummings Research Park, Huntsville. The MISSION Center is purpose-built for high-classification programs, rapid prototyping, and advanced manufacturing, is TS-cleared and supports Aurex’s mission to “build at the speed of relevance.”“Aurex has established itself as an enhanced organization with the proven ability to deliver on the most complex and challenging problems our customers face in their missions to safeguard national security and advance the superior technological capabilities of the U.S. and its allies,” remarked Douglas T. Lake, Jr., Founder & Managing Partner of Godspeed Capital. “The Aurex leadership team is leading the way in innovation, as exemplified by the completion of the new Huntsville facility, for our sophisticated space and missile defense customers by pushing the boundaries of what is considered possible.”Aurex brings together aerospace veterans, missile defense experts, combat-tested operators, and forward-leaning technologists who have supported hundreds of missions for the Department of Defense, Missile Defense Agency, NASA, and commercial space and defense partners. The team delivers integrated capabilities in hypersonic systems, missile defense, orbital launch, secure communications, digital battlespace training, software development, modeling and simulation, precision hardware, and resilient mission networks for clients across the industry.The notable growth marks a milestone for the Godspeed Capital-backed platform. Over the past 18 months, Aurex has significantly expanded its capabilities by uniting highly skilled employees across the United States under a single, integrated platform purpose-built to address the most critical national security needs through the strategic acquisitions of SAS, Willbrook Solutions, Quintron Systems, and Concordia Technologies.“We are thrilled to support the exceptional team at Aurex through this exciting rebrand, a testament to the successful integration of numerous companies into one unified strategic platform capable of supporting advanced mission solutions at scale,” added Nathaniel T.G. Fogg, Partner of Godspeed Capital. “We’re supremely confident in the leadership team and look forward to continuing to support Aurex’s growth and impact in the market.”The Aurex leadership team brings decades of operational experience across defense, space, and commercial sectors. From capture strategy to production and fielding, the team has delivered systems across every domain of modern warfare, cementing Aurex’s role as a critical partner in national defense and space innovation.About AurexAurex is a mission-focused aerospace and defense company building the next frontier of deterrence. From hypersonic systems and missile defense to hardened networks and orbital systems, we design, test, and deliver the platforms that turn unproven ideas into battlefield-ready capabilities. Headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama, Aurex has offices across the United States and serves customers in defense, space, and national security. For more information about Aurex, visit aurexdefense.com About Godspeed CapitalGodspeed Capital is a lower middle-market Defense & Government services, solutions, and technology focused private equity firm investing alongside forward-thinking management teams that seek an experienced and innovative investment partner with unique sector expertise, operational insight, and flexible capital for growth. While a typical investment will involve companies generating approximately $3 million to $30 million of EBITDA, Godspeed Capital has significant support to complete larger transactions through strategic co-invest relationships. The firm focuses on control buyouts, buy-and-builds, corporate carve-outs, and special situations. For more information, please visit the Godspeed Capital website at godspeed.com

