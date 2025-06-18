SAS Appoints Devin Sappington as VP of Business Development

Devin Sappington, VP of Business Development

Sappington’s expertise in defense and federal markets will drive SAS’s continued expansion and strengthen its position in aerospace and national security.

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Special Aerospace Services (SAS), a leader in space, hypersonics, and missile defense offering engineering, hardware, and mission-critical communications technology, backed by Godspeed Capital Management LP, today announced the appointment of Devin Sappington as Vice President of Business Development. With the hire of Devin, along with other recent BD hires, SAS is now fully positioned to capture opportunities across federal, defense, and commercial markets.Devin is a seasoned Business Development leader bringing over 35 years of industry experience, driving more than $2 billion in successful captures across the US Federal and Defense markets, with a strong focus on the Department of Defense. His proven expertise spans end-to-end capture lifecycle management, strategic business development, and proposal leadership across diverse technology sectors including C5ISR, Range Operations and Maintenance, IT Infrastructure, Space, and Intelligence systems. With a strong grasp of federal procurement, FAR compliance, and senior-level customer engagement, he is a trusted leader in navigating the complex landscape of defense acquisition and delivering sustained growth.Most recently, Devin joins SAS from V2X, where he held the position of Senior Director, Capture & Business Development. He is well regarded for his strategic vision, leadership, and ability to build high-performing teams, while consistently expanding business pipelines and securing key contracts. His early career includes significant technical and operational roles in industry, and serving in the US Air Force, where he developed deep subject matter expertise in enterprise systems operations and maintenance, advanced WMD non-proliferation technologies, mission planning, technical training, and avionics/electronic warfare systems maintenance.Devin holds a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology and his professional development includes certifications from Shipley Consulting and the PMI Institute. He is a professional Proposal Manager through Advantage Consulting and a Configuration Management Professional through George Washington University, Washington D.C.“I’m honored to join Special Aerospace Services as Vice President of Business Development at a time when addressing critical national security needs is more important than ever. SAS’s commitment to delivering mission-ready solutions aligns with my deep passion and experience in advancing defense capabilities. I look forward to driving strategic growth, cultivating strong partnerships, and ensuring we meet the urgent and evolving demands of our federal and military customers — above all, supporting the warfighter with the advanced tools and technologies they rely on to succeed.”-Devin Sappington, VP of Business DevelopmentThis appointment, alongside Rich Kolberg, Adam Liddle, and Garrison Thompson, forms a robust leadership business development leadership team dedicated to driving SAS's strategic growth and enhancing its ability to deliver mission-critical engineering, manufacturing, and communication solutions that advance national security and space exploration objectives for its customers.Get to know the Business Development VPs and the leadership team behind SAS’s growth by checking out our Leadership Page About Special Aerospace Services (SAS) Special Aerospace Services (SAS) provides advanced engineering services, missile defense solutions, and mission-critical communications technologies to NASA, the Department of Defense, and commercial space companies. SAS supports key national security initiatives and space missions with locations in Huntsville, AL, Colorado, Virginia, and California.Learn more at: https://sasaerospace.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.