NDDOT introduces North Dakota Mobile ID

BISMARCK, N.D. — The North Dakota Department of Transportation announced today the introduction of North Dakota Mobile ID, which enables the ability to add a driver’s license or state ID to a digital wallet and seamlessly and securely present their IDs using their mobile device.

Users can present their ID in Apple Wallet, Google Wallet, or Samsung Wallet in person at more than 250 TSA airports across the country as well as businesses and venues. Users are also able to present their ID online and in select apps as well.

“We’re excited to offer North Dakota residents this new and convenient option to securely present their driver’s licenses and state IDs using their devices,” said NDDOT Director Ron Henke. “This technology will allow users to quickly display their ID and have transparency over the personal information they share.”

North Dakota Mobile ID does not replace physical licenses or identification cards, as they are an optional addition to those credentials. North Dakotans must still carry their physical licenses when driving, and users never hand over their device when presenting in-person.

“The NDDOT will continually work with businesses that frequently use driver’s licenses and identification cards to familiarize them with North Dakota Mobile IDs and their uses,” said Henke. “We expect acceptance to grow as North Dakota Mobile IDs become more popular across the state.”

The state of North Dakota requires residents to pay a fee of $5 to obtain a mobile driver’s license. This fee is paid one time per renewal cycle of your physical license should you choose to get a mobile driver's license. The state will not issue a refund for the $5 fee after your mobile driver’s license is successfully provisioned to a digital wallet.

For residents who have not previously prepaid, you will be directed to a state website to complete the payment once the state has completed review of your request to add a mobile driver’s license.

For more information about how to add and present a North Dakota Mobile ID, including ID in Apple Wallet, Google Wallet, and Samsung Wallet, visit www.dot.nd.gov/MobileID. Users can also learn more about security and privacy here.