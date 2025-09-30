Mandan’s Memorial Highway work moves to 40th Avenue SE

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) announces that the intersection of 46th Avenue SE and Memorial Highway in Mandan is expected to reopen Tuesday, Sept. 30.

Following the opening of 46th Avenue SE, the south side of the 40th Avenue SE and Memorial Highway intersection is expected to close Wednesday morning, Oct. 1, to allow crews to complete significant infrastructure improvements. Through traffic on Memorial Highway will not be affected; however, southbound access to 40th Avenue SE from Memorial Highway will be closed.

Work South of Memorial Highway on 40th Avenue SE will include:

Construction of a new concrete roadway with curb and gutter

Installation of a new storm sewer

New water main installation along 40th Avenue SE

Sanitary sewer connections

Replacement of the old lift station with a new facility

Installation of new traffic signals and lighting

The closure is expected to last approximately three weeks. No detour will be in place, and motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and use alternate routes.

For project updates and more information, visit: dot.nd.gov/memorialhwy, or follow the City of Mandan and NDDOT on social media.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation reminds motorists to drive safely and stay alert in all work zones. For statewide road conditions, call 511 or visit travel.dot.nd.gov.