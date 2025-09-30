FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Award-Winning Documentary CHECKPOINT ZOO Getting VOD Release for World Animal Day

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Abramorama and GATHRannounced today that Joshua Zeman’s critically acclaimed documentary Checkpoint Zoo, currently in theaters across the US, will be available globally to rent at home via the GATHR Direct To Audience Video-On-Demand (VOD) solution for 24-hours only on World Animal Day, October 4th. To mark the 100th anniversary of this global day of action, 20% of proceeds will be donated to the following organizations working to protect animals and the people that care for them: Mercy For Animals Not One More Vet , Feldman EcoPark, and International Fund for Animal Welfare.Executive Produced by Barry Smith, Catherine Quantschnigg, Gabriel Clarke, John McKenna, Bonamy Grimes, Shawn Singh, Jennifer Davisson, Phillip Watson and Leonardo DiCaprio, Checkpoint Zoo documents a heroic rescue led by a team of zookeepers and volunteers, who risked their lives to save thousands of animals trapped in a zoo behind enemy lines during the Russian Invasion of Ukraine. The film has received critical and audience acclaim, winning several film festival audience and jury awards, and earning a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes.Abramorama CEO Karol Martesko-Fenster said, "Checkpoint Zoo represents everything we believe in at Abramorama—powerful storytelling that drives meaningful change. By partnering with GATHR and the team behind the film for this special World Animal Day release, we're not only bringing this incredible story of courage and compassion directly to audiences nationwide, but we're also supporting the vital work of organizations that protect animals and the heroes who care for them every day."In partnership with Abramorama, the one-day global VOD release powered by GATHR is redefining the distribution landscape for independent films, enabling a “Direct To Audience” model that responds to audience demand and impact potential. Scott Glosserman, Founder/CEO of GATHR, added, “GATHR is aiming to remove the barrier between storytellers and audiences, offering unparalleled opportunities for engagement, monetization, and impact.”The VOD release comes during Checkpoint Zoo’s ongoing North American academy award qualifying theatrical run in over two dozen markets, where the film has profoundly moved animal lovers everywhere—from zookeepers and veterinarians to pet owners, animal sanctuaries, wildlife conservationists, animal welfare investigators, veterinary students, animal shelters, and rescue centers dedicated to wild, farm and domestic animals.Deep Dhillon, Managing Director at Mercy For Animals said, “The courage of those in Checkpoint Zoo reflects the compassion we strive for every day, and we are thankful that this special release supports Mercy For Animals’ ongoing work to create a kinder world for all animals.”Gina Papabeis, lead Impact Producer for the film, adds “Checkpoint Zoo reveals the extraordinary dedication of those who will sacrifice everything to protect animals—an experience that resonates deeply with caregivers everywhere. We’re proud that this special release window not only shares their story with a wider audience but also drives real-world impact for our NGO partners.”***ABOUT MERCY FOR ANIMALSMercy For Animals is a leading international nonprofit working to end industrial animal agriculture by constructing a just and sustainable food system. Active in Brazil, Canada, India, Mexico, Southeast Asia, and the United States, the organization has conducted over 100 investigations of factory farms and slaughterhouses, influenced over 500 corporate policies, and helped pass historic legislation to ban cages for farmed animals.ABOUT NOT ONE MORE VETNOMV addresses well-being in the veterinary medical community through evidence driven programming that raises awareness on mental health concerns while providing innovative prevention and intervention programming spanning the global community.ABOUT FELDMAN ECOPARKFeldman Ecopark is an animal refuge and rehabilitation center located near Kharkiv, Ukraine, founded to provide a sanctuary for animals and support children and adults in recovery through programs like animal-assisted therapy. Devastated by shelling during the 2022 Russian invasion, the park suffered significant damage, leading to the deaths of animals and staff and requiring large-scale evacuations. Despite the destruction, the Ecopark is still in operation, offering psychological relief and vital programs for locals amidst the trauma of war.ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL FUND FOR ANIMAL WELFAREThe International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) is a global non-profit helping animals and people thrive together. They are experts and everyday people, working across seas, oceans, and in more than 40 countries around the world. They rescue, rehabilitate, and release animals, and restore and protect their natural habitats. The problems they're up against are urgent and complicated. To solve them, they match fresh thinking with bold action. IFAW partners with local communities, governments, non-governmental organizations, and businesses. Together, they pioneer new and innovative ways to help all species flourish.ABOUT ABRAMORAMAAbramorama is a leading innovator in worldwide event cinema, theatrical distribution, marketing, and rights management for nonfiction, narrative and music centric films. For more than 25 years Abramorama has provided best-in-class strategic services to Intellectual Property stakeholders including acclaimed filmmakers, major networks, premier record labels, digital platforms and high-profile artists including AARP, Amazon, Laurie Anderson, Apple, Atlantic Records, The Beatles, Concord Music Group, Green Day, Steven Gyllenhaal, HBO, Hulu, Melanie Martinez, MSNBC, National Geographic, Netflix, PBS, Pearl Jam, Dawn Porter, Showtime, SONY, Oliver Stone, Universal Music Group, Warner Bros. Discovery, Warner Music, and many more. Through a powerful global network of cinema exhibition partners, digital media channels, cross platform facilitators, and affinity marketing partners, Abramorama strategically implements a unified distribution and audience activation plan for each title and has successfully distributed and marketed hundreds of films.ABOUT GATHRGATHR is revolutionizing film distribution with its Direct To Audience℠ (DTA) model, empowering filmmakers, organizations, and talent to take control of their releases. As the world’s first end-to-end event management and audience engagement platform, GATHR seamlessly integrates film, talent, and venue booking; ticketing; merchandise sales; memberships; and in-person, virtual, and hybrid exhibitions. GATHR’s CRM enables creators and exhibitors to manage bookings, leverage their fanbases, mitigate financial risk, and monetize their passion and expertise. Pioneering Theatrical On Demand, Partner VOD, Pay It Forward℠ ticketing, Events On Demand, and Live Virtual Event Cinema since 2011, GATHR continues to lead the tech-driven event cinema market.

