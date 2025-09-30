Sphere by Nicolas Woll Wins Gold in A' Homeware Design Awards

Sphere

Innovative 3D-Printed Vase Recognized for Exceptional Design and Sustainability

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of homeware design, has announced Sphere by Nicolas Woll as the Gold winner in the Homeware Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the innovative design and sustainable production methods employed in creating this exceptional vase.The A' Decorative Items and Homeware Design Award holds great significance for the industry and its customers. By recognizing designs that push the boundaries of creativity and functionality, the award encourages the development of products that enhance the user experience and align with evolving trends. Sphere by Nicolas Woll exemplifies these qualities, showcasing the potential for innovative design to transform the homeware landscape.Sphere stands out for its extraordinary depth effect, achieved through a complex 3D printing process using bio-based PLA. The interplay of deep grooves and clear lines on the vase's exterior creates a captivating aesthetic that changes with the incidence of light. Each vase is meticulously crafted over a 15-hour manufacturing process, ensuring the highest quality and attention to detail.This recognition from the A' Homeware Design Awards serves as a catalyst for Nicolas Woll and Iconic Home to continue exploring innovative design solutions. By combining cutting-edge technology, sustainable materials, and artistic vision, they aim to set new standards in the homeware industry. The award not only validates their current achievements but also inspires future projects that prioritize both aesthetics and environmental responsibility.Interested parties may learn more at:About Nicolas WollNicolas Woll is the designer and CEO of Designscape Creative GmbH, the company behind Iconic Home. With a keen sense of form, material, and innovation, he creates iconic vases that reinterpret traditional design. Using state-of-the-art 3D printing technology and sustainable materials such as bio-based PLA, he combines aesthetic excellence with ecological responsibility. His designs have been honored with prestigious awards and represent a unique combination of technology, art, and functionality.About Iconic HomeIconic Home stands for innovative, sustainable design that combines aesthetics and functionality. The brand was founded with the vision of creating exceptional home accessories that impress with modern manufacturing technologies, environmentally friendly materials, and timeless design. Each product, including the iconic Sphere vase, is created using a precise 3D printing process from bio-based PLA, a material made from renewable raw materials. Production takes place in Germany, with energy-efficient production using self-generated PV electricity to minimize the carbon footprint.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award is a significant achievement, granted to designs that demonstrate a high level of innovation and impact in the Homeware Design category. Winners are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process, where a panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. These criteria include innovative functionality, aesthetic appeal, user experience, material selection, sustainability considerations, ergonomic design, production feasibility, market potential, cultural relevance, and social impact. Receiving the Golden A' Design Award is a testament to a design's excellence and its potential to advance the boundaries of art, science, design, and technology in the homeware industry.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. With a mission to create a better world through the power of good design, the A' Design Award encourages designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. The competition is open to entries from all countries and across all industries, with a rigorous evaluation process conducted by an influential and expert jury panel. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award inspires a cycle of advancement and fosters a greater appreciation for the principles of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://goldenhomewareawards.com

