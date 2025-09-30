Bishan Bookstore by Yunhai Zhao Wins Gold in A' Cultural Heritage and Culture Industry Design Award

Bishan

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of cultural heritage design, has announced Yunhai Zhao 's Bishan Bookstore as the Gold winner in the Cultural Heritage and Culture Industry Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and cultural significance of the Bishan Bookstore project.The Bishan Bookstore's award-winning design demonstrates its relevance to current trends and needs within the Cultural Heritage industry. By sensitively adapting a historic ancestral hall into a modern bookstore, the project aligns with industry standards and practices that prioritize the preservation and adaptive reuse of heritage buildings. The design offers practical benefits to users, the industry, and the local community by providing a unique cultural space that celebrates reading and fosters a sense of belonging.Yunhai Zhao's design for the Bishan Bookstore stands out for its thoughtful balance between preserving the original characteristics of the Wang family shrine, Qitai Hall, and adapting it to meet the needs of a contemporary bookstore. The interior design incorporates natural materials such as wood, bamboo, and stone, which resonate with the building's environment and historic context. The innovative use of white rammed earth for the bookcase walls adds a modern touch while harmonizing with the exterior wall material.The recognition of the Bishan Bookstore by the A' Cultural Heritage and Culture Industry Design Award serves as motivation for Yunhai Zhao and their team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in future projects. This achievement may inspire further exploration of adaptive reuse strategies and the integration of modern design elements within historic contexts, contributing to the ongoing evolution of cultural heritage design practices.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Bishan Bookstore design at:About Yunhai ZhaoCloud Ocean Design Co., Ltd, established in Nanjing, China in 2016, is a design firm that reconstructs culture as a foundation for creating works that go beyond traditional meanings. With a diverse design team experienced in various fields, the company provides a range of design services for dining spaces, commercial spaces, office spaces, and real estate projects. Yunhai Zhao, based in China, leads this innovative design practice.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award is a significant achievement that recognizes designs demonstrating a high level of innovation and impact in the Cultural Heritage and Culture Industry Design category. Winners are selected based on criteria such as historical significance, cultural authenticity, design innovation, respect for tradition, adaptive reuse, interpretation of heritage, community engagement, preservation techniques, sustainable practices, educational value, accessibility enhancement, economic impact, inclusivity promotion, heritage conservation, technological integration, artistic merit, architectural excellence, social relevance, contextual sensitivity, and stakeholder involvement. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, cultural heritage industry experts, journalists, and academics.About A' Design AwardThe A' Cultural Heritage and Culture Industry Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes innovative contributions to the culture industry. Entrants from around the world have the opportunity to showcase their creativity and gain global recognition for their designs. The A' Design Award, now in its 17th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design. By celebrating remarkable achievements and promoting global appreciation for design principles, the A' Design Award aims to motivate designers and brands to develop superior products and projects that positively impact the world. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://culturalheritageawards.com

