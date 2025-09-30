Learn how to establish native plants in yards at Oct. 13 MDC program

Body

BOLIVAR, Mo. – When it comes to native plants, you don’t have to wait to start preparing for spring planting.

Learn about the autumn work that needs to be done in advance of spring planting at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) program Native Plants for City Yards and Urban Spaces. This free program will be Oct. 13 from 9 a.m. to noon at Lagom Salon at 1506 E. St. Louis St. in Bolivar. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/211748

This program will feature a discussion session, a personal planning session, and a hands-on work portion. During the discussion and personal planning parts of the program, MDC Conservation Educator Stacia Skinner will discuss how native plants can bring beauty and habitat value to the smallest of urban spaces. She will cover the steps that need to be taken in fall to prepare for spring plantings. These steps include:

How to remove turf grass and prep soil for native plantings

Design strategies for small urban yards and commercial spaces

Plant selection, seasonal care, and pollinator-friendly layouts

Real-time installation of native plants at a local business

During the hands-on part of the program, participants will help plan and plant a native plant area in front of the Lagom Salon.

Participants should dress for the weather and bring their own gloves and favorite gardening tools. This is a great opportunity to exchange ideas about gardening equipment (what types of spades, tools, gloves, etc.) work best. People should bring their own water and snacks.

Participants in this program need to park in the marked parking lot adjacent to Weller Street and behind the Lagom building.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.