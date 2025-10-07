Learn about spiders Oct. 17 at MDC's Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center

Body

BRANSON, Mo. – Spiders are creatures that many people don’t like to see, but it’s a good thing we have them.

People wanting to learn more about the benefits of spiders can sign up for the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free program “Craft and Class: Spiders!” This program will be Oct. 17 from 5:30-7 p.m. at MDC’s Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Education Center, which is part of MDC’s Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery. This program is suggested for ages 13 and up and registration is required. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/212049

Missouri is home to around 480 species of spiders. It’s estimated approximately 11,000 spiders can be found in a typical acre of Missouri forest habitat and more than two million are in a typical acre of Missouri grassland habitat. Though many people have a high level of spider fright, MDC Administrative Assistant China Lapach will explain how the numbers listed above shouldn’t have people reaching for the nearest can of insecticide or a rolled-up newspaper. Instead – people should be thankful that spiders are sharing the landscape with us.

“Many spiders often consume at least one insect per day,” said Lapach. “Think about the insect pest problems we might have if there were not millions of spiders around us helping to control insect populations.”

Program participants will also make a unique beaded spider craft to take home. All materials will be provided. Please note that the hatchery’s raceways will be closed during this after-hours event.

People can stay informed about upcoming programs at the Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Education Center by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins from the Shepherd of the Hills Center. People wanting information about how to sign up for social media notifications or who want information about upcoming events can call 417-334-4865, ext. 0.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all of its nature centers, regional facilities, conservation areas, and public programs. To request ADA accommodation for participation in an MDC program, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.