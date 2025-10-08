MDC and MCFC recognize Missourians for making trees work in their communities

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- For more than 30 years, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Missouri Community Forestry Council (MCFC) have recognized Missourians who prove themselves to be outstanding stewards of community trees. MDC and the MCFC recently recognized a new group of these tree stewards for their efforts with the Missouri Arbor Awards of Excellence. The awards were presented by MDC Community Forestry Coordinator Russell Hinnah at the annual Missouri Community Forestry Council Conference in Kirkwood on Sept. 25.

“The Missouri Arbor Awards of Excellence highlight the people and organizations working to provide sustainable, long-term efforts to care for trees,” said Hinnah. “Their work is extremely important to assure the many economic, social, and environmental benefits of a healthy community forest.”

The awards were presented to five recipients in four categories: Individual, Municipalities/Governments, Business/Institution, and Organization. Nominations for this year’s awards were evaluated based on sustainability, innovation, use of sound tree management principles, contribution the effort made to the community, and the effectiveness of the tree care work, event, or program.

“No matter what size the community, trees are visible and valuable assets, contributing greatly to the appearance and character of the town,” Hinnah added. “They are also part of the public infrastructure and play an essential role in the community, similar to streets, sewers, and utilities.”

Winner of Individual Category -- Jason O’Malley

The following information is from the nomination application.

“The City of St. Louis secured $8 million in funding from the USDA Forest Service last year through the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), an achievement spearheaded by Jason O'Malley. O'Malley is an arborist certified by the International Society of Arboriculture (ISA) and is known for his technical expertise in tree care. He went beyond his traditional duties to write and manage the complex federal grant application, a role the city was otherwise unable to support.

The resulting $8 million grant is a game-changer committed directly to tree removal, replacements, and community engagement in historically disinvested neighborhoods struggling with dead or dying trees.

The funding provides resources for the Forestry Division to hire contractors for removals and partner with Forest ReLeaf for planting. It also covers watering contracts and resident outreach to ensure tree survival.

O'Malley dedicated countless hours to securing this grant while maintaining his day-to-day work.

Thanks to his perseverance, the funding will facilitate the removal of 1,600 dead/dying trees and the replanting of 3,200 new trees over the next five years. This investment is crucial for building a resilient urban canopy, especially following the May 2025 tornado, demonstrating O'Malley's vital leadership in restoring the city's tree canopy.”

Winner of Individual Category -- Aaron Dohogne

The following information is from the nomination application.

“Aaron Dohogne is a dedicated environmental leader in South St. Louis. He is transforming his passion into vital community institutions through grassroots volunteerism and local support. His contributions earned him the Emerging Environmental Leadership Award in 2023.

Dohogne's influence is notable across several projects.

The Trash for Trees (2021) initiative rewards volunteers with trees to plant in exchange for participating in weekly, business-funded cleanups. It evolved from simple park cleanups and included the use of a specialized cigarette butt vacuum. He personally develops and hand-delivers instructional fliers on Tree Planting After-Care, emphasizing the importance of knocking on doors to educate homeowners on post-planting care and proper mulching habits (de-volcano mulching).

Dohogne founded the social media group, 4th Ward Green Team, to organize local beautification efforts, such as Honeysuckle Hack Volunteer Day, empowering residents to take ownership of public spaces. He was a major player in the proposal and completion of the unique inter-agency project, Tiny Forest in Cristy Park (2024). Dohogne's model of leveraging community passion and simple action provides a powerful example for local environmental stewardship.”

Winner of Municipal Category -- City of Kirkwood

The following information is from the nomination application.

“The City of Kirkwood, in partnership with Kirkwood Electric, has transformed its Urban Forest and Utility Vegetation Management (UVM) programs through strategic initiatives over the past two years. Central to this effort were staffing enhancements. The City hired an assistant urban forester (an ISA Certified Arborist) and Kirkwood Electric appointed a certified arborist as a line system investigator to balance utility needs with tree health. The City also introduced a tree reimbursement program, offering up to $500 per property for trees removed due to utility work.

These changes enabled the completion of an Urban Forest Master Plan to guide the goal of achieving 50% canopy coverage. A key action was the revised tree ordinance, which strengthens tree protections and replacement requirements, leading to the planting of approximately 270 new trees.

Kirkwood fosters strong community engagement through partnerships with local nonprofits 50 Trees and Keep Kirkwood Green, celebrating the planting of their 1,000th tree in 2024. Public outreach includes an annual Arbor Day Celebration and the new Tree of the Year program, which successfully launched with the Post Oak (Quercus stellata). These collective efforts demonstrate Kirkwood's dedication to sustainable tree management.”

Winner of Business/Institution Category -- Premier Charter School

The following information is from the nomination application.

“Premier Charter School (PCS), a St. Louis charter school with 918 students, has successfully integrated urban forestry into its educational mission. Recognizing the link between trees and student well-being, Head of Operations Mr. Doyle partnered with parent and arborist Adam Graham to revitalize the 20-acre campus canopy.

PCS committed to increasing its canopy, planting 80 new native trees over two years in partnership with Forest ReLeaf. They turned this into a learning experience, involving 350 students in the planting. With guidance from Graham, parent committees ensured consistent care, leading to an impressive survival rate, with students further engaging by naming the new trees.

To ensure safety, PCS secured funding from MDC to remove 13 hazardous trees. Beyond physical work, PCS integrated forestry into the classroom by implementing MDC’s Nature Unleashed materials and involving 400 students in an educational Arbor Day celebration.

These comprehensive efforts enhance learning, improve health, and provide community benefits such as reducing flooding. In recognition of this commitment, PCS was named the first Tree Campus K-12 in Missouri by the Arbor Day Foundation.”

Winner of Organization Category -- StL Neighborhood Foresters

The following information is from the nomination application.

“STL Neighborhood Foresters (STL TreeLC) is a grassroots volunteer organization dedicated to boosting the health and number of St. Louis’s urban trees through community education, volunteerism, and advocacy. Their goal is to empower neighborhoods to expand their own beautification programs to include trees.

Inspired by a May 2022 pilot, STLNF now hosts monthly, two-hour tree care blitzes in nine neighborhoods, including Benton Park West, Hyde Park, and Old North.

Since 2023, they’ve organized nearly 75 blitzes, engaging more than 200 volunteers, many of whom are long-term participants. The blitzes provide residents with hands-on training in three critical practices for young tree establishment: watering, mulching, and clearance pruning. During the dormant season, ISA Certified Arborists donate time to supervise pruning. The organization leverages technology, including mapping tools and an online application, to track tree health and maintenance for over 500 trees, ensuring efficient, non-duplicated efforts. The program expanded in 2024 with a grant from MDC and the addition of four AmeriCorps VISTA members to build organizational capacity.

The dedication of volunteers is evident. Leaders have personally purchased pickup trucks, utility trailers, and watering systems to support the mission. For its innovative practices, community empowerment model, and visible stewardship—especially crucial after the May 2025 tornado—STL TreeLC is transforming urban forestry in St. Louis."

MDC and MCFC congratulate all Missouri Arbor Awards of Excellence winners and thank all applicants for their efforts. Get more information on the Missouri Arbor Awards of Excellence at mdc.mo.gov/about-us/awards-honors/missouri-arbor-award-excellence.