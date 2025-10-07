Celebrate Missouri’s conservation heritage with MDC Oct. 18 in Boone County

Body

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Have you ever wondered about the history of conservation in Missouri? Do you want to know how our ancestors lived off the land? Join the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) at a Nature Conservation Heritage Day at the Boone County Nature School on Oct. 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to discover the historical conservation skills that aided early settlers in surviving in Missouri.

This free event is open to all ages, and participants will learn about skills such as flint knapping, fire starting, natural wool dyeing and weaving, and more. MDC staff will also have fishing and archery equipment for participants to use along with the option to throw atlatl and tomahawks. There will be the opportunity to take a guided hike around the nature school property.

Registration for this event is required and can be done at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o4w. Questions about this event can be sent to Jenna Stiek at jenna.stiek@mdc.mo.gov. The Boone County Nature School is located at 8989 South Tom Bass Rd. in Columbia.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all of its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.