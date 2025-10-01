CompuGroup Medical Named 2025 Surescripts White Coat Award Winner

Surescripts White Coat Highest Performance Award

Receives Award for Highest Performance, recognizing outstanding prescribing solutions in CGM APRIMA and CGM eMDs that support optimal patient care.

Our core purpose includes ensuring that medical information is available to support optimal patient care. Receiving the award further validates how our market-leading technology achieves this mission.” — Benedikt Brueckle, Chief Executive Officer

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- • Receives Award for Highest Performance• Recognition of outstanding prescribing solutions in CGM APRIMA and CGM eMDs• Supports CompuGroup’s mission of ensuring medical information is available to support optimal patient careCompuGroup Medical US (CGM) has received the 2025 Surescripts White Coat Award ™ for Highest Performance. The Surescripts White Coat Award honors healthcare industry leaders in e-prescription accuracy, recognizing unyielding commitment to performance, innovation and accuracy that helps keep patient care on track.CGM, an electronic health records vendor as well as a leading provider of innovative healthcare IT solutions and revenue cycle management services, joins eleven other healthcare industry leaders from across the Surescripts Network Alliancewho have achieved excellence across three categories, including Highest Performance, Innovation and RxChange Champion and share a commitment to advancing patient care across the country.CGM’s electronic health records include CGM APRIMA and CGM eMDs, recognized for their excellence at the point of care and loved by thousands of physicians in dozens of specialties and settings across the US.“At CGM, we have always placed a high priority on a seamless user experience that supports the ability to focus on and care for patients,” stated Benedikt Brueckle, Chief Executive Officer of CompuGroup Medical US. “Our core purpose includes ensuring that medical information is available to support optimal patient care. Receiving the 2025 Surescripts White Coat Award further validates how our market-leading technologies and innovative approaches achieve this mission on behalf of our customers and patients.”“It is an honor to recognize CompuGroup Medical with a 2025 Surescripts White Coat Award for continually raising the bar for prescription accuracy, by adopting best practices and technology enhancements, ensuring that clinicians are equipped to provide quality, safe and effective care that their patients deserve,” said Frank Harvey, Chief Executive Officer for Surescripts. “This award also reflects a deep commitment to collaboration as part of the Surescripts Network Alliance and purpose-driven innovation that strives to make healthcare better for patients and those who care for them.”The 2025 Surescripts White Coat Award recognizes health systems, pharmacies, pharmacy technology vendors and electronic health records vendors that help deliver clear and accurate electronic prescriptions, eliminate confusion and reduce time-consuming phone calls and faxes, and improve patients’ access to the medications they need.Winners are recognized for excellence in three categories:• Highest Performance: Achieved the best overall performance score across e-prescriptions.• RxChange Champion: Advanced the RxChange transaction, enabling pharmacies to communicate with prescribers to resolve prescription concerns within their electronic workflow.• Innovation: Optimized performance across the healthcare continuum to help prescribers and pharmacists deliver timely, quality care.In 2024, the healthcare industry made significant strides delivering safer, faster access to medications for patients nationwide, with 1.34 million prescribers using E-Prescribing (a 3.9% increase from 2023) and virtually all pharmacies processing 2.6 billion electronic prescriptions, including 255.5 million CancelRx and 34.8 million RxChange requests.Learn more about the Surescripts White Coat Award at Surescripts.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.