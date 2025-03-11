CGM LABDAQ named 2024 Best Laboratory Information System

CGM Logo CGM LABDAQ Laboratory Information System

Rated top system based on substantial count of votes by industry professionals

This award is a testament to our dedication to excellence and the invaluable feedback from our users and leading industry partners such as Lighthouse."” — Benedikt Brueckle, CEO, CGM US

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CompuGroup Medical, Inc. , is proud to announce that CGM LABDAQ has been awarded the title of Best Laboratory Information System (“LIS”) in the 2024 Best of the Medical Laboratory Awards by Lighthouse Lab Services . This prestigious recognition highlights CompuGroup Medical’s commitment to providing an exceptional user experience in laboratory information management.• Best Laboratory Information System in the 2024 Best of the Medical Laboratory Awards by Lighthouse Lab Services, a leading and trusted end-to-end medical laboratory consulting firm• Based on more than 1,600 votes from industry professionals• Users highlighted intuitive interface, flexible reporting, comprehensive test managing, and excellent training and ongoing supportThis year, the evaluation process involved extensive voting by professionals across the medical laboratory industry. More than 1,600 votes were cast, with participants ranking their top choices in various categories. The winners were determined based on the votes received, ensuring that only the most highly appreciated products and services were honored."We are immensely proud to be recognized as the Best Laboratory Information System for 2024,” said Benedikt Brueckle, CEO of CompuGroup Medical, Inc. “Our team has worked tirelessly to enhance CGM LABDAQ with innovative features that streamline laboratory operations and improve patient outcomes. This award is a testament to our dedication to excellence and the invaluable feedback from our users and leading industry partners such as Lighthouse."Ranked number one among the industry’s leading LIS and LIMS software, CGM LABDAQ distinguishes itself with a range of standout features that have garnered praise from users:• Flexible Reporting Options: Users appreciate the customizable reporting capabilities that allow for easy adjustments and tailored results to meet specific needs• Intuitive User Interface: In their feedback, users highlight the system's friendly interface that simplifies user navigation, reducing the learning curve and increasing efficiency among lab staff• Seamless Integration: CGM LABDAQ’s ability to seamlessly integrate with other systems, including electronic health records (EHR) and billing software, delivers a significant advantage, facilitating better data flow across departments and organizations• Comprehensive Test Management: The system is lauded for its robust test management features, enabling labs to handle a wide array of diagnostics• Strong Support and Training: Users laud the excellent support and training they receive, ensuring they can maximize the system’s capabilitiesThe Best of the Medical Laboratory Awards celebrates the most innovative and effective solutions in the laboratory field, and CGM LABDAQ's recognition as the best in its category reflects its impact on laboratory workflows and patient care.For more information about CGM LABDAQ and its award-winning features, please visit https://www.cgm.com/labdaq About Lighthouse Lab ServicesWith unparalleled reach and resources, Lighthouse Lab Services is the nation’s leading and most trusted, full-service, medical laboratory consulting and recruiting firm. Whether you’re looking to launch a new laboratory or expand your current business, Lighthouse can assist with laboratory start-up, CLIA licensure, and staffing and equipment sales/services. With more than 150+ lab professionals and doctors, Lighthouse’s comprehensive services will help grow a clinical laboratory’s capabilities with its quality-first approach. Learn more at https://www.lighthouselabservices.com About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaACompuGroup Medical is one of the leading e-health companies in the world. With a revenue base of EUR 1.19 billion in 2023, its software products are designed to support all medical and organizational activities in doctors’ offices, pharmacies, laboratories, hospitals and social welfare institutions. Its information services for all parties involved in the healthcare system and its web-based personal health records contribute towards safer and more efficient healthcare.The basis of CompuGroup Medical's services is its unique customer base, including doctors, dentists, pharmacists and other healthcare professionals in inpatient and outpatient facilities, as well as insurance and pharmaceutical companies. CompuGroup Medical has offices in 19 countries and offers its solutions in 60 countries worldwide. More than 8,700 highly qualified employees support customers with innovative solutions for the steadily growing demands of the healthcare system.We create the future of e-health.

CGM LABDAQ Summary Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.