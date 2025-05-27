CompuGroup Medical’s CGM AMBI named 'Best AI-Assisted Software Solution' in 9th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards

CGM Logo CGM AMBI Ambient AI Solution MedTech Breakthrough Best AI-Assisted Software Solution

Prestigious, international awards program recognizes standout digital health and medical technology

At CGM, we believe that the future of healthcare lies in seamlessly integrating AI to improve patient outcomes and operational efficiency” — Benedikt Brueckle, CEO, CGM US

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CompuGroup Medical US (CGM), a leading provider of innovative healthcare IT solutions and ARIA revenue cycle management services, today announced that CGM AMBI has been selected as “Best AI-Assisted Software Solution” in the 9th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global digital health and medical technology market.CompuGroup Medical’s CGM AMBI Ambient AI Solution enhances clinical documentation and improves patient care through AI-driven insights. CGM AMBI transcribes clinical encounters, saving time for providers and allowing for a more patient-focused, doctor-patient connection. The solution “listens to” and interprets the entire patient visit, extracting and transcribing relevant details from the doctor, patient, staff, and accompanying family members.“We are incredibly honored to receive the award for Best Integrated Ambient AI Technology, a testament to our team's relentless innovation and commitment to excellence. This recognition not only highlights our pioneering advancements in AI but also underscores our leadership in strategically investing in solutions and services that enhance both clinical and administrative domains” stated Benedikt Brueckle, Chief Executive Officer of CompuGroup Medical US. “At CGM, we believe that the future of healthcare lies in seamlessly integrating AI to improve patient outcomes and operational efficiency. This award reaffirms our mission to empower healthcare professionals with intelligent tools that drive better decisions and foster a more connected healthcare ecosystem.”CGM AMBI organizes pertinent information into the appropriate sections of the EHR note: chief complaint, history of present illness (HPI), review of systems, examination, medication, services performed, plan, and more. It also proposes diagnoses, orders, and billing codes with confidence ratings to support reporting and assist with speedier review. Its order creation works with a provider's saved templates, and providers can quickly review, edit, and send the order.The MedTech Breakthrough Awards program celebrates excellence and innovation in the health and medical technology industry.This year’s program saw a record-breaking number of nominations from leading companies and startups across more than 18 countries, showcasing the global impact and momentum of the digital healthcare industry today.“CGM AMBI improves operational efficiencies and fundamentally enhances the standard of care that patients receive,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. “CGM AMBI bridges the gap between traditional healthcare practices and modern technological advancements. This innovative use of AI maximizes the efficiency of practices and reduces the risk of human error in clinical records, while also enhancing the patient experience. Congratulations on winning ‘Best AI-Assisted Software Solution!’”CompuGroup Medical’s CGM APRIMA also won the MedTech Breakthrough Award for Best Electronic Health Record solution in 2024.About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaACompuGroup Medical is one of the leading e-health companies in the world. With a revenue base of EUR 1.19 billion in 2023, its software products are designed to support all medical and organizational activities in doctors’ offices, pharmacies, laboratories, hospitals and social welfare institutions. Its information services for all parties involved in the healthcare system and its web-based personal health records contribute towards safer and more efficient healthcare. The basis of CompuGroup Medical's services is its unique customer base, including doctors, dentists, pharmacists and other healthcare professionals in inpatient and outpatient facilities, as well as insurance and pharmaceutical companies. CompuGroup Medical has offices in 19 countries and offers its solutions in 60 countries worldwide. More than 8,700 highly qualified employees support customers with innovative solutions for the steadily growing demands of the healthcare system.About MedTech BreakthroughPart of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

